Celtics GM Brad Stevens Reveals Recent Conversation With Jaylen Brown

After a month of trade rumors and reports, the Boston Celtics are now free of the Kevin Durant saga. It was announced by the Brooklyn Nets that Durant will be re-joining the team and that they are focused on winning a championship next season.

In turn, Celtics fans can rest easy knowing that the team they currently have is (more than likely) the one that they will head into next season with. For those who are fans of Jaylen Brown, this is a dream come true, as he was the main piece involved in most rumors.

But now that things are over, Celtics GM Brad Stevens revealed that he’s spoken to Brown recently. They’ve had transparent conversations about the rumors, and even though the young star has been constantly thrown in rumors, he’s good to go and will head back to Boston for training camp soon.

“Jaylen’s been through this from the standpoint of listening, and the noise has been around him for a long time,” Stevens told Merloni, Fauria and Mego on WEEI in an appearance during the station’s Jimmy Fund fundraiser. “… I think one of the things you have to be able to do is ignore the noise and know what’s important. Also, be able to reach out and have candid and transparent communications with the people involved. We’ve had those and been very open from the get-go as all of this has been going on for any of our guys. I sat down with Jaylen last week in LA. He looked great, and he will be back to Boston soon.”

The Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations also noted that the Celtics are very excited to move forward with the team they have now.

Stevens: ‘Excited to Move Forward’

Just because they didn’t get involved in Durant rumors doesn’t mean the Celtics didn’t stay active this summer. Stevens signed forward Danilo Gallinari and made a trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon. He stated that the organization has been happy with their roster since the Brogdon move.

“Since the Brogdon trade, we felt really good about our team,” Stevens told Merloni, Fauria and Mego. “We felt really good about building around these guys that we’ve been building around, trying to accentuate our best players.”

Brad: "Since the Brogden trade, we've felt really good about our team. We've felt really good about building around these guys that we've been building around … We're excited to move forward with our team and that's really been our focus for a while here." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 23, 2022

As things stand, the Celtics are coming off of a Finals run that saw them come within two games of winning a title, and they’ve already made moves to improve this summer. Trading for Durant was never a necessity, and according to Stevens, none of the talk has come from him.

Stevens: ‘Pretty Quiet on Our Front’

While Durant trade rumors dominated headlines for weeks, Stevens noted that none of the talks came from Boston’s side of things.

“We’re excited to move forward with our team, and that’s really been our focus for a while. You say it’s been busy and there’s been a lot of talk but it hasn’t been from me. Hopefully, it gave everyone something to talk about. It’s been pretty quiet on our front for a while now,” Stevens noted.

And now, Brown and the Celtics can focus on winning Banner 18, because in the end, that’s all they really care about.