Celtics Should ‘Pull the Trigger’ on Trade for $72 Million Wing: Insider

As the February 9 trade deadline inches closer and closer, the Boston Celtics will have some decisions to make. While they currently have the best record, there’s always room for improvement.

One Celtics fan wrote into Brian Robb of MassLive’s mailbag asking about a potential trade for Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby.

“Celtics trade Grant Williams, PP, Danilo Gallinari, Justin Jackson and 2 firsts for OG Anunoby and DJ Wilson. Who says no?” the fan asked.

According to Robb, the Celtics should pounce on that trade if it comes across the table.

“This was actually almost the exact offer we threw around on the latest edition of the Winning Plays podcast,” Robb wrote. “I pull the trigger on this one if I’m the Celtics but I’m guessing the Raptors would want more because almost any other team’s future draft capital right now is more appealing than the Celtics. Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are good young controllable players but it feels like a lock that those picks for 2025 and 2027 would be in the 20s as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain Celtics. If I’m the Raptors, I’m looking for 2-3 first round picks from a middling playoff team instead of this Celtics offer. With that said, this would be the type of swing worth taking for Boston in my opinion.”

"OG Anunoby is a player around the league there is great interest in… I think there's a belief that Toronto could get as many as 3 first round picks in a deal for OG Anunoby if they decided to move him."@wojespn on the Raptors and OG Anunoby 👀pic.twitter.com/PjljdzuzZi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

There has been a ton of smoke around Anunoby heading into the trade deadline, as the Raptors have struggled to keep their heads above water this year. Adding him to the mix could help take the Celtics to another level.

Anunoby has been having a solid season for Toronto this year. The star wing has appeared in 45 of the team’s 53 games this year and is playing 35.8 minutes per contest. He is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 45.7% shooting from the field and 36.6% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Celtics Linked to Potential Jae’Sean Tate Trade

Another potential trade target for the Celtics heading into the deadline is Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate, according to Jay King of The Athletic.

“At 6-foot-5, Tate’s certainly not a traditional big man. He has rarely played center throughout his career,” King wrote. “Most of his minutes have come as an undersized power forward…If he is available at a reasonable price, the Celtics should at least place a call…He could fit next to either Horford or Robert Williams in the frontcourt, allowing the Celtics to keep Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at small forward and shooting guard. Tate and Grant Williams could even play power forward and center together if the Celtics wanted to try out a shorter, but still sturdy, frontcourt.”

Jae'Sean Tate with some filthy footwork 😳pic.twitter.com/Nob2MmwyLc — Rockets Nation (@RocketsNationCP) January 29, 2023

Celtics Owner Ready to Add More Pieces

Ahead of the trade deadline, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck sent a message to President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, telling him that he has free rein to go out and as much money to the roster as he wants.

“The conversation that I had with Brad is: It’s about this year. It’s not about this will pay dividends in three years, or this will do this next year…It is this year,” Grousbeck said on NBC Sports Boston. “Muscle up, and let’s go get the job done. That’s his instructions, and that’s what we’re going to try to do. If there’s anything to do, we’ll do it. If not, we love this team. We’re top of the league right now.”