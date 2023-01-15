Celtics Issued Warning Over Potential Need for ‘Robert Williams Insurance’

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a ton of success this season. They currently sit at 32-12 on the season, which is good enough for first place in the Eastern Conference, as well as the best record in the league. But just because they’re in a great place doesn’t mean they can’t improve.

With the trade deadline less than a month away, the Celtics should be looking at potential ways to improve their roster. According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, adding potential ‘Robert Williams insurance’ could become a need for them.

“President of basketball operations Brad Stevens has about 25 days to determine whether the Celtics need reinforcements before the stretch run,” Washburn wrote. “The trade deadline is Feb. 9, but depth doesn’t seem to be an issue with Williams back in the fold and playing consistently.”

Rob Williams must’ve been exhausted after this offensive sequence, he was the most active on the #Celtics and wasn’t going to allow his team to run back up the court without scoring. He grabbed rebounds, knocked around bodies down low. Rob is back! pic.twitter.com/adlKSYtKjG — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) January 15, 2023

While Luke Kornet has played well in his role, there could still be a need for extra help, according to Washburn.

“Center is a tricky position because Mazzulla has to be cautious with the minutes of Al Horford and Williams, putting the onus on players such as Luke Kornet,” Washburn explained. “Kornet has exceeded all expectations, but Stevens will have to determine whether the Celtics need another big man for support.”

Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery over the summer and missed the first couple of months of the season. He returned in the middle of December and has played well since, but the Celtics are still being cautious with him, as he’s an integral part of their long-term plans.

Robert Williams Makes Bold Statement on Joe Mazzulla

The big man has been solid thus far, providing the Celtics with great intensity. In his 12 appearances, Williams has played 21.3 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 7.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game on 75.9% shooting from the floor.

As noted, the coaching staff has been cautious with him, but head coach Joe Mazzulla has kept things positive. But while Mazzulla comes off as a fun-loving guy in his press conferences, Williams noted that he’s not afraid to snap when he needs to.

“Joe is confrontational, man,” Williams told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “He helped us build that urge to be able to listen to one another. He addresses all elephants in the room as soon as he enters the room. We need that. You know what I’m saying? We need a coach that will lead like that. It’s easy to follow someone like that…Joe will snap. He will snap on you for sure.”

EXCLUSIVE 1-ON-1 INTERVIEW: Rob Williams on return from injury, special bond on this year's C's team Chris Forsberg sits down with Robert Williams for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview. The two discuss how the center has felt in his return to the court, the special bond among the members of this year's special team, what he's currently watching, and more! CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/@nbcsboston – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT… 2023-01-11T00:15:00Z

Robert Williams ‘Feeling Good’ After Injury

Despite his multiple injuries in the past year, Williams has looked great since returning. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Williams has been “feeling good” since coming back.

“A source told Heavy Sports that Williams has been feeling good after grinding through the postseason despite having had surgery to fix a meniscus tear in late March,” a source Deveney. “Williams came back ahead of schedule but dealt with knee soreness and swelling throughout the playoffs, appearing in 17 of the Celtics’ 24 postseason games.”