New Forward Sounds Off on Ultimate Goal With Celtics

This past season, the Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals. For the first time since 2010, they had a chance to bring a banner home to Boston. Unfortunately, they ended up falling short, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Despite that, the front office hasn’t hesitated this summer. Boston failed to accomplish their ultimate goal, and in turn, Brad Stevens got to work improving the roster this summer. He signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency and traded for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Both of those players are ready to help the Celtics win a championship next season, and Gallinari has already begun putting those desires into the world. In an interview with Sky Sport on August 8, his birthday, Gallinari spoke about his ultimate goal in Boston – to win a championship.

“The goal is the ring with Boston, despite the 14 years I have played in the United States, I am still excited for this new chapter of my career,” Gallinari told Sky Sport, which was translated by Basket News.

Throughout the course of his entire career, Gallinari has only made six playoff appearances. With the Celtics, he’ll have a chance to make it to the Finals for the first time in his career, too.

Gallinari also spoke about the case they have in Boston.

Celtics Roster is Prepared for Finals Run

The veteran forward may have just turned 34 years old, but he’s still itching to win a championship in the NBA. And while the rest of the Celtics roster may be relatively young, Gallinari said that he’s confident in the team because of the postseason experience they have.

“As long as there is that feeling, I don’t want to stop. At the Celtics there are certainly many responsibilities and expectations, however, the young people in Boston already have experience and have shown it,” said Gallinari.

While Gallinari may not be the player he once was, he’s still proven to be a capable scorer at this level. Last season with the Atlanta Hawks, Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

But while Gallinari may be excited to get going with the Celtics, right now, he’s solely focused on Team Italy.

Gallinari’s Goals at EuroBasket

Right now, Gallinari is gearing up to compete with the Italian National team. He said that he’s still working on shaking off some of the rust of the offseason as he and his team prepare.

“The preparation is going well. We started a few days ago, but we still have a few weeks to remove the rust and be ready for the EuroBasket,” Gallinari explained.

And in addition to that, he said that he’s waiting to focus on the Celtics until EuroBasket wraps up.

“I stay focused on the blue jersey, then I’ll start thinking about the Celtics,” the Italian forward stated.

With Gallinari on the roster, some of Boston’s shooting issues will likely be solved. But until the season starts, Celtics fans can catch Gallinari competing for the Italian National Team this summer.