Danilo Gallinari Gives Celtics Fans New Hope With Latest Update

The Boston Celtics have been sitting pretty atop the NBA for most of the season this year, and with their current nine-game win streak, they’ve only extended their lead. Needless to say, it’s been a very successful season for the Celtics so far.

However, they aren’t even at full strength. They’ve been dealing with injuries to guys like Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and others, but the main injury they’ve been dealing with is to Danilo Gallinari, who tore his ACL this past summer while playing at EuroBasket. That being said, he still has some hope of a return.

“Yes, it’s very difficult because we’re also calculating the protocols that have been in place in the NBA in recent years in recovery times, but that’s definitely the goal,” Gallinari told Around the Game when asked whether or not he plans on attempting to return for the postseason. The quote was translated from Italian to English.

When Gallinari tore his ACL this past offseason, most assumed that he would miss the entire year. That’s normally how long recovery takes for an injury of that nature, and since he inked a two-year deal with the Celtics in free agency, he will still be able to suit up for them at some point.

Gallinari, however, may have other plans. He’s been traveling with the team and documenting his recovery process on social media. From the looks of it, he’s been doing well. And with this quote coming out, there has to be some sort of belief that he could make a return. Fans should be excited about the potential return of Gallinari, as he would provide the Celtics with some much-needed extra depth at the wing.

Last year with the Atlanta Hawks, Gallinari appeared in 66 games and played 25.3 minutes per contest. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Injury Updates on Marcus Smart & Robert Williams

As noted, Gallinari’s injury isn’t the only one the Celtics have been dealing with this season. In their most recent win over the Toronto Raptors, both Marcus Smart and Williams went down with injuries and were ruled out at halftime. However, after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla provided a positive update on both guys, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“Joe Mazzulla said Rob Williams hyperextended his knee but it’s nothing serious. Marcus Smart’s knee is fine, but his rolled ankle will be a day-to-day issue at this point per Mazzulla,” Weiss tweeted.

Brad Stevens Discusses Robert Williams Injury

In addition, before Williams’ injury in the Raptors game, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens spoke about his recovery process. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Boston, he noted that the Celtics plan to be cautious with the big man.

“It’s a long game. I mean, that’s the bottom line,” Stevens stated. “He won’t hit north 30 very often right now. At the end of the day, he didn’t play, obviously, any in the preseason training camp, he gets ramped up with coaches’ games that only our head coach gets hurt in; everybody else is fine. But, he’s not ready to play NBA basketball at 30 minutes a game when he first comes back; now you can see, each game, he’s got a little bit more, and more, and more…I think it’s really a focus to continue to play well, get his legs underneath him, and get ready for the end of the season.”