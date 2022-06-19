Celtics Guard Sends Strong Message on Offseason Plans After NBA Finals Loss

The Boston Celtics’ offseason has officially begun. They were knocked out in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors, losing in six games. However, despite falling short of their ultimate goal, it was still an impressive season for Boston.

Now, as they get ready to make another run next year, the focus will be on improving internally. They were two games away from being NBA Champions, so some internal improvement would go a long way. And that’s exactly what one Boston guard plans to do.

During his exit interview, Celtics guard Derrick White explained what his plans will be this offseason. According to White, his focus this summer will be on improving his jump shot.

“Game 1, obviously, was great, but just trying to stay confident, being consistent with my form, try to have every shot be the same and not have that variability. Being in the gym and shooting is my plan,” White explained.

White shot 5-for-8 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but then his red-hot shooting cooled off. He shot a combined 5-of-17 through the last five games of the series. His goal this summer will be to develop a more consistent jumper.

At the same time, White knows that nothing is going to come easy.

White: ‘Ain’t Gonna Be Guaranteed’

In that same vein, White said that he knows getting back to where the Celtics were last year will be a grind. He said that he wants to improve his strength and shooting this summer and is prepared to put in the work this summer.

“Having your mind and body ready to go from training camp, and understand that we got that final hurdle we gotta clear … and it ain’t gonna be guaranteed,” said White.

Boston acquired White at the trade deadline for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, this year’s first-round pick, and a first-round pick swap in 2028. From the time he joined the team through the end of the regular season, White averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 40.9% shooting from the field and 30.6% shooting from distance.

White isn’t the only Celtics guard with big-time goals this summer, though. Payton Pritchard also has some offseason plans.

Pritchard Hopes to Find Consistent Minutes

The Boston guard told the media that his primary goal heading into next season will be to earn regular minutes.

“My first goal is finding consistent minutes every night and where I can gain the trust where I can be out there 20 minutes per night, instead of it fluctuating … earn that right … be trusted to do that game in and game out and deliver … shots will fall,” Pritchard explained.

Pritchard averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists this past season on 42.9% shooting from the field and 41.2% shooting from behind the three-point line. He averaged 14.1 minutes per game, which was down from the 19.2 minutes he played in his rookie season.

Both White and Pritchard project to be key pieces in Boston’s rotation heading into next year.