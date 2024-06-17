U.S. Open Winner Bryson DeChambeau’s Net Worth Just Grew by Millions

Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau’s net worth increased by millions of dollars on June 16 as he scored his second U.S. Open win in a close victory over Rory McIlroy.

The purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $4.3 million, according to CBS Sports. McIlroy, the runner-up, takes home $2.32 million.

According to Golf.com, it can be difficult to determine DeChambeau’s exact net worth because he signed a contract with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which is not public. Golf.com reported that this contract has been estimated at up to $100 to $125 million guaranteed, and half of that may have been paid to DeChambeau upfront. He went to LIV Golf in 2022, Forbes reported.

In a Country Club Adjacent podcast, DeChambeau said the $125 million estimate was low, however. “It’s a four and a half year deal. I could definitely tell you that and a lot of it was up front, which is great. And then it all makes sense for the future as well,” he said.

DeChambeau has earned $44 million as of June 12, 2024, Forbes reported.

Bryson DeChambeau Was Listed as the 6th Highest Earning Professional Golfer on the Most Recent List

According to Golf.com, LIV Golf has enriched many athletes. DeChambeau did not make the top five wealthiest golfers in 2023, however.

DeChambeau placed number six on the 2024 Forbes list among golfers, according to Forbes. When DeChambeau signed with LIV Golf, he gave up endorsement money but gained a lucrative contract, Golf.com reported.

Forbes reported that he placed #20 among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2023 overall. His sponsors include NetJets and Rolex, Forbes reported.

The LIV Golf League describes its mission as being “to build on and complement the existing format of professional golf and take it to new levels of excitement and engagement with generations of fans.”

Dustin Johnson placed highest among golfers on the most recent list, earning the 6th most out of global athletes, with $107 million in earnings, according to Forbes. More than $35 million in that was in prize money, according to Forbes.

Phil Mickelson placed right after Johnson, at number seven, with $106 million in prize money.

Bryson DeChambeau Earned More Than $30 Million on the PGA Tour

DeChambeau made more than $30 million when he was with the PGA Tour, according to Golf.com.

DeChambeau told the Country Club podcast that he has diversified his holdings. “Look, what’s cool about it though is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense. Whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family and taking care of what we have going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other other things, too,” he said.

In May 2024, the Dallas Morning News reported that DeChambeau put his $3 million Texas house on the market. The house includes an HD golf simulator, the newspaper reports.

According to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau also won the U.S. Open in 2020. He is only 30 years old and is from Modesto, California, according to the PGA Tour page for him.