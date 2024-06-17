Fans Demand Chiefs Cut Super Bowl Champ After Second Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs’ turbulent offseason continues.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, Buggs was arrested on Sunday, June 16, and charged with second-degree domestic violence/burglary.

Tuscaloosa Patch reported, “The latest charge against Buggs is a Class B felony punishable with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.”

Considering this was Buggs’ second arrest in less than three weeks, fans called for the Chiefs to cut the veteran. Buggs previously turned himself into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on May 30, ESPN reported, after two misdemeanor warrants were filed against him for animal cruelty.

Tuscaloosa County Jail records show former Tide defensive lineman and Kansas City Chief Isaiah Buggs was arrested for burglary on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HkqZAWqPgh — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) June 16, 2024

KCSP 610 Sports radio host Carrington Harrison posted on X, “He needs to be off the team before House Of The Dragon comes on,” referring to the HBO series’ Season 2 premiere on Sunday night.

One Chiefs fan posted, “Get him off my team!!!!!!!!!” Arrowhead Addict asked, “Why is Isaiah Buggs even on the #Chiefs roster at this point?”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported that the Chiefs were aware of Buggs’ second arrest, but declined to comment.

Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs’ Agent ‘Vehemently’ Denied the Truthfulness of the Animal Cruelty Charges



Trey Robinson, Buggs’ agent, has not yet commented on his client’s most recent arrest. However, he spoke out on Buggs’ behalf after the 27-year-old was accused of animal cruelty last month.

Patch reported that the Tuscaloosa Police Department filed a civil petition after they received “information of two dogs being left on the back porch of 5153 Diamond Circle.”

“They found a gray and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water,” the outlet reported. “Those responding reported finding a black Rottweiler mix locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.”

Robinson said Buggs “vehemently denies the truthfulness” of these allegations and charges in a statement to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question.”

Robinson claimed the charges are “part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs’ name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge.”

Buggs’ agent continued, “These efforts are not new as Mr. Buggs was arrested at his business on misdemeanor charges on two separate occasions in the past two months, but each time no public record was made of these arrests. Rather, the City used the threat of pursuing and publicizing these arrests as leverage against Mr. Buggs by offering to drop them in exchange for his voluntary surrender of his business license.”

Chiefs News: Isaiah Buggs Received a 2024 Super Bowl Ring

Buggs did not suit up for a Chiefs game this season. However, he still received a 2024 Super Bowl ring during the black-tie gala held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13.

Buggs first signed with the Chiefs in January, joining Kansas City’s practice squad. The Alabama alum remained on the practice squad during the Chiefs’ postseason run to becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Pelissero reported on February 13 that Kansas City signed Buggs to a futures contract.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, his best season came in 2022, when he recorded 46 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 1 forced fumble with the Detroit Lions.

Throughout his five-year career, Buggs registered 89 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.