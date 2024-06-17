Fans Swarm Bryson DeChambeau, Touch His Trophy After U.S. Open Win: Video

U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau waded into the crowd and let elated fans touch his trophy on June 16, video posted by Golf Digest shows.

“Bryson wasn’t kidding when he said he wanted every fan to touch the trophy tonight, 😂” Golf Digest wrote in the caption with the video after DeChambeau won the 2024 tournament, his second U.S. Open victory.

The video shows fans cheering and reaching out to touch the trophy as they swarmed DeChambeau and even patted him on the head. DeChambeau defeated Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open.

Runner-up McIlroy has had a lot of distractions lately after filing for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll McIlroy, and then later moving to dismiss the action.

Bryson DeChambeau Said He Probably Hit ‘the Best Shot of My Life’

“I can’t believe that up and down on the last,” DeChambeau said after the tournament, according to ESPN. “Probably the best shot of my life.”

On X, DeChambeau posted a photo of the moment and wrote, “One of the best moments of my life.” He also wrote after the victory, “Make it two.”

According to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau, 30, turned pro in 2016. He was born in Modesto, California, and attended Southern Methodist University, the PGA Tour wrote. He has eight career wins, according to the PGA Tour.

He has earned more than $30 million in prize money, the PGA Tour wrote, and he has been the runner-up in six tournaments. He won the U.S. Open in 2020 and, in 2021, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, his most recent victories before June 16, 2024, according to the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau does not have a wife, and it’s not clear who he is dating.

Bryson DeChambeau Says He Floats His Golf Balls in a Special Solution Before Tournaments

DeChambeau told CNN that a technique he uses helps his performance: He puts his golf balls in Epsom salt.

According to CNN, this has gained him the nickname, “The Scientist.”

“I put my golf balls in Epsom salt,” he said, according to CNN. “Essentially we float golf balls in a solution to make sure the golf ball is not out of balance.”

He continued, according to CNN, “There’s always going to be an error, especially when it’s a sphere and there’s dimples on the edges. You can’t perfectly get it in the center.”

According to DeChambeau, who majored in physics, the heavier side of the ball sinks, so then “we mark the top with a dot to make sure it’s always rolling over itself,” CNN reported.