Dodgers Suffer Key Injuries to Betts & Yamamoto: A Slew of Transactions Follow

The Western Division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers own a nice eight-game cushion over a trio of division contenders, and their organizational cache will be tested on the heels of losing MVP and Cy Young-level talent over the weekend.

After emerging pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto left Saturday’s June 15, 2024, contest vs the Kansas City Royals, shortstop Mookie Betts joined him on the hardship shuttle a day later.

Yamamoto had been experiencing pain in his triceps earlier in the week. Unfortunately, after flaring up again on Saturday, he was headed for the 15-day injured list with what is now characterized as a rotator cuff strain.

Betts took a nasty rising 98 mph heater off his left hand from Royals’ reliever Dan Altavilla that has since been diagnosed as a fracture in Betts’ hand. Betts will remain on the injured list likely for the next several weeks.

In addition, bullpen arm Michael Grove was lost to injury, and Joe Kelly was moved to the 60-day injured list meaning he won’t return before July 6. Here’s a breakdown of the aftermath of a costly couple of days for the Dodgers.

National League MVP Favorite Mookie Betts Goes Down

The former fifth-round choice of the Boston Red Sox was having another stellar campaign slugging it out with teammate Shohei Ohtani for the league lead in fWAR (3.4) while sporting a fat 161 wRC+.

Dodger’s manager Dave Roberts told reporters the injury would not require surgery, but Betts would miss significant time regardless.

“No surgery,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s just going to be rest and let the bones heal,” per SB Nation.

The star infielder will remain in Los Angeles to visit Dr. Steven Shin as the Dodgers move on to Denver for a four-game set vs. the Colorado Rockies.

“It’s a big blow. I feel really bad for Mookie. He was obviously having an MVP-type season,” Roberts said. “It’s very unfortunate, but you’ve got to move on, and that’s what we’re going to do,” wrote SB Nation.

Reserve infielder Miguel Rojas figures to get the bulk of playing time in Betts’ absence, and fellow reserve Kiké Hernández will contribute when needed. The True Blue also have an option of shortstop Trey Sweeny from their Triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate.

Sweeney sits third with 10 home runs and 42 runs batted in on the OKC roster.

Yamamoto Out ‘Several Weeks – if Not Months’

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was a hot commodity in the offseason and the Dodgers brought his talents to Los Angeles with a 12-year/$325 million deal that was part of an unprecedented spending spree.

As bad luck would have it, Yamamoto was finding a groove with his ERA dipping below three (2.92) and a stingy 1.06 WHIP.

An updated scenario on the shoulder-related injury that manager Dave Roberts said he believed was not “season-ending” will still have the talented righty on the shelf “for several weeks, if not months,” per the Los Angeles Times Mike DiGiovanna.

“I just think that it’s a guy that we’re still trying to learn a lot about and appreciate the fact that the most important time of the season is yet to come,” [manager Dave] Roberts per MLB.com. “And his health is paramount. So for us to be proactive and put him on the IL, kind of reset him, seems like the smartest move.”

A Carousel of Arms Over the Next Few Weeks

Long-reliever Michael Grove ironically went down with a right intercostal strain (15-day injured list) on Saturday while hastily coming in to replace the injured Yamamoto. Grove has six holds in 28 appearances with 47 strikeouts in 32 innings and a 5.06 ERA while compiling a 0.6 fWAR. He was also finding an upward path before the muscle strain.

In response to the Yamamoto and Grove setbacks, the Dodgers selected the contract of pitcher Michael Petersen and recalled pitcher J.P. Feyereisen from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Peterson has been stellar in AAA with a 1.61 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and opposing hitters only batting .128 against him. J.P. Feyereisen has struggled with a combined 7.59 ERA in 21 appearances between AAA and the Dodgers.

Significantly and in a timely bit of good luck, right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller (shoulder inflammation) will exit the injured list and start this coming Wednesday when the Dodgers play the Rockies at Coors Field.

Also, Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is on the cusp of beginning a rehab assignment and may be in the mix a bit down the pike.

Despite the carnage, the Dodgers’ front office is taking it in stride.

“Part of constructing the roster is getting an abundance of pitching,” said [Dave] Roberts. “It’s just in baseball everywhere, guys go down at different times, and you’ve got to be able to backfill,” per MLB.com.