Bulls ‘Expected’ to Lose Former All-Star in Free Agency: Insider

The Chicago Bulls do not have many key players hitting free agency this offseason.

Those that fit the bill are wanted back for the most part, though. Of the group, center Andre Drummond’s decision may be the most significant.

Drummond is ending a two-year, $6.6 million contract. He has spoken openly about feeling like he is still a starting-caliber center. He has the production to back up his claims. Despite that production, Drummond has been unable to secure a consistent role with the Bulls.

Head Coach Billy Donovan explored using dual-big lineups this past season.

Still, Drummond is a flight risk heading into an offseason. Players in his tier could hold more value under the new stricter CBA rules. The Bulls could turn to the draft for a replacement.

“A team can land on the best player at No. 14, while No. 1 and No. 2 can easily turn into busts,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on June 15. “[Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas] Karnisovas & Co. are hoping that breakout talent hits at No. 11.

“What remains to be seen, however, is what direction do the Bulls go? Do they prepare for DeMar DeRozan possibly leaving in free agency or if he does return — the more likely scenario — draft his heir apparent at the small forward position? Do they grab a big to replace the expected vacancy with Andre Drummond looking for a new team, as well as some youth to push starter Nikola Vucevic?”

Cowley also touched on the possibility of the Bulls looking to draft the top scorer available if they finally find a partner for a Zach LaVine trade.

They could also target point guard or three-point shooting help.

Andre Drummond Would Have ‘Preferred’ Mavericks in 2023 Free Agency

Drummond averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Bulls last season. He averaged 14.1 points and 17.9 boards in his 10 starts. But his 17.1 minutes per game were the second-fewest of his career behind only his 2022-23 campaign in Chicago.

The two-time All-Star almost declined his player option for this past season, eyeing a move to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency in 2023.

“Andre Drummond defied expectations Thursday and exercised his $3.4 million player option to stay with Chicago,” The Stein Line’s Marc Stein wrote in June 2023. “The problem for Drummond: His projected preferred landing spot in Dallas does not currently have an opening at center.”

Jones could have joined ex-Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. in Dallas. He opted out of his contract and has been pivotal to the Mavericks’ run to the NBA Finals.

Derrick Jones Jr: “I could have accepted my player option in Chicago… I just decided to bet on myself and took less money to come here but the money wasn't the problem… wanted to have the opportunity to be on the floor and showcase what I'm able to do and it happened for me.” pic.twitter.com/vfYCyCODqG — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) June 2, 2024

The Bulls backed out of trade talks to send Drummond to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline.

“The 76ers believed they had a trade done to acquire Bulls center Andre Drummond before Chicago pulled out of talks hours before the deadline,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote in February. “The Bulls wanted three second-round picks for Drummond, league sources said.”

Andre Drummond’s Potential Impact on the Bulls’ Draft Plans

The Bulls are one of several teams linked to a potential trade up in the 2024 draft to land UConn center Donovan Clingan.

A 7-foot-3, 280-plus-pounder with a strong defensive base and room to grow offensively, Clingan would check both of the boxes in Cowley’s scenario. With limited resources this offseason, covering multiple areas of need with one move could prove vital.

Some Donovan Clingan shotblocking clips. Love how Clingan is able to adjust in the first clip especially – notices the Scheierman screen early to dodge it without losing track of the ball for the block. pic.twitter.com/mkcAn5DIek — Matt Powers (@DraftPow) June 11, 2024

It is unclear if Clingan would still be a target for the Bulls if Drummond returns in free agency.

He has been projected to develop more range in his offense. But he attempted just nine three-pointers and was a poor free throw shooter in college, eliminating the two-big look.