Maple Leafs Free Agent Discusses Future & Contract Negotiations

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Max Domi are currently engaged in contract discussions trying to reach an agreement for an extension before free agency starts on July 1.

Domi signed a one-year, $3 million deal in July 2023 with the Leafs and will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of July 2024. The forward, however, expressed his desire to return to the team next season when he spoke to Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun on June 9.

“I know my agent (Judd Moldaver) has been talking to (Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving), though I have to keep that discussion in-house,” Domi told Hornby without revealing any details. “Whatever happens will happen, but I’ve still enjoyed every second as a Leaf.

“I’d love to come back, it’s a special organization, a special group of guys.”

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added new information about the ongoing negotiations on Jun 12, reporting the Leafs are cautious about the term Domi might request.

“The one thing is, I know Domi wants some term,” Friedman said. “I think Max Domi is a perfect Leaf. He’s going to be happy to be here for a long time. I think Toronto is nervous of term. I think if they can find a term number that makes sense to both sides, then I think it happens.”

Leafs & Max Domi’s Mutual Interest After 1-Year Partnership

Leafs GM Treliving spoke to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on June 4 at the NHL combine. He confirmed the franchise’s willingness to re-sign Domi as long as there is a path to reach an agreement that benefits all parties.

“It’s early in some of the processes. So you’re meeting on that. And obviously, the bulk of your time here is meeting with the kids for the combine,” Treliving said. “But it’s got to work for them [Leafs’ pending free agents, including Domi] and it’s got to work for us. We’ve got, certainly, some issues that we have to address on the roster. There’s a pie and there’s only so much to go around.”

Domi made the most of his one-year deal with Toronto by becoming a valuable player for the Leafs throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

The winger scored 9 goals, provided 38 assists, and recorded 47 points in 80 regular-season outings. His postseason performance included 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in seven games.

The potential re-signing of Domi will be difficult because of the franchise’s salary cap situation. CapFriendly projects the team to have nearly $19 million in cap space entering the offseason. However, with only 16 players under contract, managing that cap room could prove hard for the Leafs.

Domi Opens Up on Leafs’ Head Coach Craig Berube

Domi also spoke highly of the Leafs’ new head coach Craig Berube when touching on his desire to stay put in Toronto. Domi’s father Tie played in the same era as Berube and even fought him on March 4, 1991.

“I’ve known Chief [Berube’s nickname] through my dad,” Domi said. “He’s a great coach, great human being who holds guys accountable. And he’s won (a Stanley Cup). He played the game the right way for a long time and was the ultimate teammate.”

Domi believes Berube’s leadership will benefit the team significantly, and he revealed he had already gotten in touch with the new Leafs boss.

“Yes, we’ve talked,” Domi said. “All the guys in the locker room, the staff, they’re going to benefit from having him around every single day. There’s a presence around him, he means business.”

The Maple Leafs officially hired Craig Berube as their new head coach on May 17, trying to kickstart another era in the franchise while still trying to lift the Stanley Cup. Toronto has won the NHL title 13 times but not since they last did in 1967.

Berube became the 32nd head coach in the team’s history, succeeding Sheldon Keefe, who was released after losing to the Boston Bruins 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs.