Celtics Fan Favorite Sends Strong Message Regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo

After struggling to start off the year, the Boston Celtics battled back and reached the NBA Finals this past season. Their path there was far from easy, though, as they had to go through some very tough opponents before making it to the Finals.

They took down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, and defeated Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Along the way, the Celtics may have unintentionally spurred some rivalries. And based on how physical and intense their series against Antetokounmpo was, he’s one of the players to watch whenever he plays Boston from now on. And in a recent interview I conducted thanks to eBay, forward Grant Williams discussed Antetokounmpo and what it’s like playing against him.

When asked what player he enjoys playing against the most, Williams immediately turned to Antetokounmpo.

“I feel like I love playing against Giannis [Antetokounmpo], just because he brings that competitive edge every single night,” Williams explained. “Probably my favorite player to guard, favorite player to play against, just because, as much as he’s a nice guy off the court, and everything like that, I’ve never had the time to spend time with him. I’ve heard a lot of great things. But on the court, he’s so focused on winning, and that’s the guys I respect the most in the league.”

Williams, Al Horford, and the Celtics went to war with Antetokounmpo every night, but as far as Williams is concerned, that’s the best type of basketball. He loves the intensity that Antetokounmpo brings to the court.

In addition to his discussion of Antetokounmpo, Williams also discussed what he’s working on this offseason.

What Williams is Working On This Summer

Last year, Williams emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. He worked tirelessly last summer to improve his shot, and the results spoke for themselves. And when I asked him about what he’s working on this offseason, the first thing he pointed at was shooting on the move.

“Shooting on the move, that’s the big one. Not necessarily like Duncan Robinson shooting on the move, but more so pick-and-pop. Just make sure like the shots that I am gonna have to make this upcoming season, because teams are going to run me off, teams are going to be heavily contesting, so, that’s one,” Williams explained.

As far as his defense, Williams wants to be able to keep up with speedy guards.

“Defensively, I want to improve on guarding actions, like screaming actions. Whether that’s off ball or on. Because I do a great job in isolation, I want to improve, say I’m guarding Steph [Curry] or Trae Young coming off the screen and be able to negotiate and navigate those screens,” said Williams.

On top of that, he also discussed his nickname, ‘Batman.’

Williams Reveals Origins of ‘Batman’ Nickname

Although it was rumored that Williams himself came up with the nickname ‘Batman,’ he told me that it was actually his dad that thought it up.

It was not me that came up with it. My father actually told me it two years ago when I guarded Joker [Nikola Jokic] and I guarded him well,” Williams revealed. “And he said, ‘we’re gonna call you the Batman from now on goofily. And then, the next season, I did it again, I guess, and played well. And so he texted me after the game, and I basically just joked to JB [Jaylen Brown]. I was like, ‘my dad says you guys gotta call me Batman from now on.’ And then JB said it to the media and it just went from there. It stuck. So, it’s fun. I love it. It’s a great nickname. I’ll keep it forever if I can.”

Make sure to check out the full interview here.