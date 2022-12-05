Jaylen Brown Compares Celtics Forward to LeBron James

After suffering their fifth loss of the season on Friday night, the Boston Celtics bounced back, earning a win over the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 103-92. With the victory, they moved to 19-5 on the season, maintaining their status as the best team in basketball.

Star wing Jaylen Brown has been on fire over the past two games, but after the contest, he chose to give praise to one of Boston’s role players – Sam Hauser. The sharpshooting wing picked up an impressive block in the second quarter on TJ Warren. Brown compared him to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“I seen Sam get a LeBron-like chase-down block tonight. That’s what I like to see,” Brown said. Hauser added three points, three rebounds, and an assist to his totals, shooting 1-of-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Brown, he put together a stellar performance against the Nets. He dropped 34 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks on 10-of-20 shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Celtics Star Praises Brown

While Brown was the one praising Hauser after Boston’s win over the Nets, he was the one receiving praise after their loss to the Miami Heat on Friday. Despite the notch in the L column, Brown hit a big-time shot at the end of regulation to send the contest to overtime.

Point guard Marcus Smart complimented Brown, saying that he’s been hitting those types of shots throughout his time with the Celtics.

“Jaylen’s been making big shots for us all year,” Smart said. “His whole career here. That’s what we lean on him for. Him and Jayson (Tatum) to make those big shots. For us, it’s just trying to make it as easy as we can for them early in the game to get easier shots. If it gets down to a time where we need them to hit those big shots, they can come up for us.”

Brown didn’t just hit a big-time shot against the Heat, though. He gave the Celtics a complete performance. The star put up 37 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 shooting from distance.

Celtics Star Helped Recruit Mazzulla

Brown has been a major part of Boston’s success as of late, but according to John Goodman on the Jeff Goodman and Bob Ryan Podcast, Jayson Tatum was a big part of the Celtics hiring Joe Mazzulla as the team’s interim head coach.

“Tatum was the key to Mazzulla from the sources I’ve talked to,” Goodman said. “It was Tatum who basically went to bat for Mazzulla. Then when Tatum goes to bat, it’s a whole lot easier for those other guys to go to bat…When your best player Tatum goes to bat for you, everybody kind of falls in line, and then you have success, and it’s like, ‘You know what? This is working!’”

Mazzulla has helped the Celtics on their road to becoming the best offense in the NBA, and as of now, they have the best record in the league as well.