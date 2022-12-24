Jayson Tatum Calls Out Celtics Teammate Amid Shooting Slump

The Boston Celtics have fumbled their way through the month of December. They’ve gone 5-6 in the month, including a 2-5 record in their last seven games. That being said, they picked up a big-time win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night by a score of 121-109.

Jaylen Brown led the team in scoring with 36 points, with Jayson Tatum following close behind him with 30. And despite his recent shooting woes, Derrick White played well against Minnesota. After the contest, Tatum revealed that he told White to be aggressive before the game.

“D-White is the ultimate teammate, somebody that everybody would love to play with,” Tatum said. “So just letting him know that we need him and how I love playing with him. And I need him to be aggressive.”

White finished the game with 18 points, which was third on the team, on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. However, he missed all three of his three-point attempts. He did a great job of staying aggressive, as Tatum implored him to be. The veteran guard also added five rebounds and three assists.

This performance was a big one for White, as he’s been struggling in December. So far this month, he’s putting up just 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 31.6% shooting from the field and 20.0% shooting from three-point range.

Celtics Have Let Their Defense Slip

Through the beginning of the season, the Celtics had the best offense in the league, but their defense was rough. Considering their defense was what carried them throughout the backend of last year, it was quite the switch-up. They’ve turned it around a bit in December, but it’s still not quite all the way back.

According to sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Celtics let their defense slip and were depending on Robert Wiliams to fix it.

“They need him to rescue their defense,” the exec told Deveney. “I mean, that is asking a lot but it is pretty much what they’re doing. They’re such a good offensive team but they have let the defense sort of die on the vine there, and I think one of the things they were looking at was, ‘Well, it will all be OK when Rob gets back.’ OK, but you still have to go out and defend with some intensity and they do not always do that.”

Jayson Tatum Points Out Offensive Issues

While the defense has begun to trend upward, Boston’s offense has been awful in December. Tatum said that the Celtics just have to “learn how to win again.”

“We just got to regroup. We gotta learn how to win again,” Tatum said. “I think it’s not as simple as that, but we gotta get back to having fun. I think we playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose, it’s supposed to be competitive, but I get a sense of like everybody wants to make every shot, myself included. Our body language when we miss shots and things like that, it’s contagious. And that’s just part of it. We’re not going to make every shot. We’re going to turn the ball over. It’s all about how we respond.”