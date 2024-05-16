Lakers Trade Proposal ‘Could Sway’ All-NBA Guard From Eastern Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ potential top target was eliminated from the playoffs on May 15 as Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics. With the Lakers already having their offer ready for Mitchell, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the expectations for them to show interest in the All-NBA guard. Stephen Noh of The Sporting News put together a deal that’d send Mitchell to the Lakers for two first-round picks and more.

Lakers would get: Mitchell

Cavaliers would get: Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, 2024 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

“D’Angelo Russell has a player option for next season. If he opts in, then the Lakers get their cleanest way of matching Mitchell’s outgoing salary, pairing him with Rui Hachimura. If Russell opts out, then things get a lot trickier,” Noh wrote on May 15. “Austin Reaves and Jalen Hood-Schifino may have to be included as substitute salaries.

“The Lakers don’t have the draft capital of the Knicks, so they would have to hope that New York doesn’t go all-out in its pursuit. Los Angeles does have up to five second-round picks to add in alongside its three first-rounders. The Lakers are widely expected by multiple sources to kick the tires around on a Mitchell trade if he doesn’t sign an extension this summer. This is pretty close to what they would offer the Cavs, as it’s the best deal they can possibly make.”

Donovan Mitchell ‘Did Not Have Great Confidence’ in Cleveland Cavaliers Coach

For the Los Angeles Lakers to land Mitchell in a trade, they need him to signal to the Cleveland Cavaliers front office that he doesn’t want to be there long-term. If Mitchell does want to stay with the Cavaliers for the future, a trade to the Lakers seems unlikely.

Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote after the Cavaliers were eliminated that Mitchell had lost confidence in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“Multiple league sources have said, for months, that Mitchell did not have great confidence in Bickerstaff, and he was not alone,” Charania wrote. “Several players questioned Bickerstaff’s strategies, game management, practice habits and accountability measures, privately and publicly, throughout the season.”

Any issue that Mitchell has with the Cavaliers is a positive for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers ‘Would Be a Near-Perfect Landing Spot’ for Mitchell

The talent of Mitchell is undeniable and was on full display during the NBA playoffs. He had a 50-point game in the first round and scored 33, 29, and 33 in the three games he played against the Boston Celtics.

The Los Angeles Lakers, outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, don’t have a player who’s done what Mitchell’s done in his career historically. He’s also an incredible three-point shooter, shooting 38.6% on 9.3 attempts per game in the 2022-23 season.

Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge views the Lakers as a “near-perfect” destination for Mitchell.

“In a vacuum, an argument could be made that the Lakers would be a near-perfect landing spot for Mitchell at this point in his career. Put aside whether the Lakers could put together a competitive trade offer,” Saenz wrote on May 15. “From a strict basketball perspective, Mitchell would fit right in with what the Lakers need in the backcourt and he would also be surrounded by the most talented supporting cast he’s ever had in his career with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”