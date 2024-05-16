Cavaliers Coach, Stars Heading For Messy Offseason: Report

Winning is supposed to solve everything, but in the case of Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, consistent year-over-year growth might not be enough.

The Athletic released a report going over the Cavaliers’ litany of issues, ranging from an ill-fitting backcourt tandem to a frontcourt that doesn’t complement each other, to a coach on the hot seat whose job is in “serious jeopardy.”

The Star Is Rarely the Fall Guy

It’s a tale as old as time. On one side, a team’s superstar is heading toward a decision on whether to sign a major contract extension to remain with the team or explore other opportunities via free agency. On the other side is a coach who has performed their duties relatively well, but has lost much of the goodwill that a happy locker room provides.

Bickerstaff led the Cavaliers to a 48-34 regular season record in 2023-24, which was good for fourth in the Eastern Conference, and was just three games off of the 51-31 record from the prior season.

Perhaps more importantly, the Cavaliers survived a seven-game series against the Orlando Magic to win their first playoff series without the help of LeBron James since 1993, before bowing out with a whimper in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

In a vacuum, that would be enough for most coaches to feel secure in their position, but there’s a 6-foot-3 elephant (or should we say Spida) in the room complicating matters.

Donovan Is the First Domino

Just as a carpenter is only as good as his tools, a coach is only as good as his roster. In the Cavaliers’ case, Bickerstaff’s fate appears to be tied to Donovan Mitchell’s decision to re-sign or express his intention to test free agency.

Mitchell is entering the final year of team control of a five-year, $163 million rookie extension he signed as a member of the Utah Jazz. He’ll be eligible for a four-year deal worth $208.5 million, which General Manager Koby Altman would gladly give him.

The problem is, rumors have been swirling all season long about how the players feel about Bickerstaff. The Athletic reported: “Multiple league sources have said, for months, that Mitchell did not have great confidence in Bickerstaff, and he was not alone. Several players questioned Bickerstaff’s strategies, game management, practice habits and accountability measures, privately and publicly, throughout the season.”

Mitchell hasn’t publicly voiced his support or disdain for Bickerstaff, but it stands to reason he’s going to want assurances about the future of the franchise, from coach all the way through the last man on the bench.

One Ball, Two Ballers

One major benefit of being a team’s superstar is the influence one has on the construction of their roster. This rings especially true for a player like Mitchell, where the front office is doing all they can to ensure he re-signs. Mitchell can (and should) use his leverage to right some of the wrongs created by the front office.

The most notable clash exists between Mitchell and 24-year-old guard Darius Garland. Having two ball-dominant guards only works when one is willing to take a secondary role to the other. Garland was a blossoming superstar at age 22, averaging 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, with a fantastic shooting split of .462/.383/.892 in his 2021-22 All-Star season.

Instead of his career taking off, Mitchell’s arrival meant Garland had to sacrifice. From his 2021-22 high, Garland has seen degradation in almost every major statistical category, most notably usage percentage.

The Athletic report notes that Garland’s people are ready to draw a line in the sand, saying “Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star.”

The only certainty is that change is coming in Cleveland, and it’s almost always the coach who takes the fall. Whether it’s Mitchell leaving and Garland reassuming the reins or Mitchell staying and Garland requesting a trade, the Cavaliers front office is heading toward a messy offseason with a lot of decisions to make.