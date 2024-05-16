NFL Coach Reveals How Jalen Hurts Can Answer Eagles’ Biggest Question

The Philadelphia Eagles have invested significant resources into upgrading the supporting cast around quarterback Jalen Hurts this offseason.

Beyond signing A.J. Brown to a contract extension that resets the wide receiver market, extending DeVonta Smith, tackle Jordan Mailata, and guard Landon Dickerson, the Eagles added All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley in free agency while bolstering the depth at receiver thanks to the arrival of veterans Devante Parker and Parris Campbell.

Now, after regressing a bit in 2023 from a 2022 campaign where Hurts played his way into the MVP conversation while leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl, the 25-year-old must prove that it was last season that was the aberration.

“Jalen’s footwork was sloppy at times last year,” a rival quarterback coach told Heavy, when asked the are Hurts must improve the most this upcoming season. “But, the scheme and entire offense were so bland last season, [former Eagles offensive coordinator] Brian Johnson really struggled, too.”

Hurts more than doubled his interception total in 2023, to 15 from six in 2022, while passing for 3,858 yards with a career-high 23 touchdowns.

Still, Hurts and the Eagles’ offense never quite hit stride in 2023, and couldn’t stem the tide during a dreadful 1-6 finish that culminated in a 32-9 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Perhaps the biggest challenge ahead for Hurts is to mitigate the turnovers that popped up last season, with the veteran quarterback losing four fumbles in addition to his increased interception total.

“I think this year has taught me so much in terms of the many blessings and lessons that have come with it,” Hurts told the team’s official website. “First thing that you do, you look yourself in the mirror and you look at what you could have been better at, how you could have led better, how you could have executed better, and those are all of the things that internally light a fire in me.

“You have challenges in front of you. You do everything in your power to self-reflect and control what you can and learn from it. That’s my No. 1 desire, to learn from everything and be the best I can be moving forward for everyone in this locker room and in this building.”

Can Kellen Moore Fix Jalen Hurts, Eagles’ Offense?

Play

Perhaps the most impactful change the Eagles have made around Hurts is replacing Johnson with incoming offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore arrives after spending the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ offensive coordinator following a five-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano put together a list of the biggest lingering questions facing every quarterback room across the league, including wondering how Moore will impact Hurts.

“The extent to which Shane Steichen’s departure following the 2022 season affected Hurts in 2023 is a fair subject for debate,” Graziano writes for ESPN. “Given the success Steichen had in his first year with the Colts with backup quarterbacks and the way the Eagles’ offense suffered without Steichen last season, it’s fair to speculate it did matter. And now for the second year in a row, Hurts will have a new offensive coordinator in Moore.

“The offensive scheme is likely to change more this season, too. Part of Moore’s reputation is that he makes life easier for his quarterback — taking extraneous things off the QB’s plate so he can focus more on what that passer does well. If that reputation holds, things should calm down for Hurts in 2024, and we could see a return to his 2022 Super Bowl form. It also would help if Hurts can stay healthier that he was last season, and the team hopes the addition of running back Saquon Barkley can help. (Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that the biggest change for the Eagles’ offense could be the loss of longtime center Jason Kelce to retirement.)”

Moore’s quarterback-friendly system produced an offense that finished just 18th in total offense last season, but, it’s worth pointing out star quarterback Justin Herbert was only available for 13 games.

Still, there’s a belief inside the league that Moore might be exactly what Hurts needs to rebound.

“He’s a very quarterback-friendly coach,” an NFL defensive coach who has coached against Moore on several occasions told Heavy shortly after Moore’s hiring. “Kellen fits Jalen Hurts‘ skill set really well. Maybe more importantly, will know how to get the most out of Philly’s skill-players, because it’s a very similar collection of talent to what he had in Dallas.”

Eagles’ Schedule Features Five Prime Time Games

After adding major star power on both sides of the ball this offseason, the Eagles will be showcased in prime time six times in 2024.

Here’s a look at each prime time matchup:

Week 1 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Prime Time in Brazil)

Week 2 – vs. Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football)

Week 9 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11 – vs. Washington Commanders (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12 – at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)

There is always the possibility that the Eagles could add a sixth prime-time clash late in the season when networks flex some of the marquee matchups into more prominent timeslots.

Given that the Eagles and Cowboys aren’t scheduled for a prime-time game this season, if the NFC East is as competitive as many expect, the Week 17 clash between bitter rivals could be a prime candidate to shift into the Sunday Night Football slot.