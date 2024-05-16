Bills Urged to Add Super Bowl Hero WR as ‘Vertical Threat’

The Buffalo Bills have already added one wide receiver from a former AFC rival, and a new report suggests they could look to bring on one more.

Bleacher Report broke down the needs of all 32 teams, noting that the Bills could still use a bit more help in their vertical passing game after the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. The report, which was published before the Bills signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling last week, suggested a different Chiefs receiver might help them out — Mecole Hardman.

Veteran Could Round Out Buffalo’s Receiving Corps The report noted that the Bills took some important steps to address the departures of Diggs and Davis, using their top draft pick on Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. The report also predicted that slot receiver Khalil Shakir could continue to see his role increase after a breakout season in 2023. “The Bills’ need at receiver might be a little overstated, Khalil Shakir was highly efficient last season and could have a breakout season after catching 39 of his 45 targets for 611 yards last season,” the report noted. “If Coleman can blossom into a No. 1 receiver, then they could become a good one-two punch.” Adding Hardman would not be a necessity, the report added, but could help further address an area of need in the passing game.