Bills Urged to Add Super Bowl Hero WR as ‘Vertical Threat’

The Buffalo Bills have already added one wide receiver from a former AFC rival, and a new report suggests they could look to bring on one more.
Bleacher Report broke down the needs of all 32 teams, noting that the Bills could still use a bit more help in their vertical passing game after the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. The report, which was published before the Bills signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling last week, suggested a different Chiefs receiver might help them out — Mecole Hardman.
Veteran Could Round Out Buffalo’s Receiving Corps
The report noted that the Bills took some important steps to address the departures of Diggs and Davis, using their top draft pick on Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. The report also predicted that slot receiver Khalil Shakir could continue to see his role increase after a breakout season in 2023.
“The Bills’ need at receiver might be a little overstated, Khalil Shakir was highly efficient last season and could have a breakout season after catching 39 of his 45 targets for 611 yards last season,” the report noted. “If Coleman can blossom into a No. 1 receiver, then they could become a good one-two punch.”
Adding Hardman would not be a necessity, the report added, but could help further address an area of need in the passing game.
“Still, it wouldn’t hurt to add a low-cost vet like Mecole Hardman who works as an additional vertical threat,” the report noted.
Hardman, who made a Pro Bowl in his rookie season as a special teams player, was a steady player for the Chiefs in his first three NFL seasons. During that stretch, he made a total of 126 receptions for 1,791 yards with 14 touchdowns in 49 games.
Hardman’s production dipped in the subsequent years as he struggled with injuries. In 2023 he made just 15 receptions for 124 yards, including just one catch in five games with the New York Jets before being traded back to the Chiefs in October.
Hardman returned to an important role, later catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime in the Super Bowl.
Bills Adding Competition at Wide Receiver
The Bills have shown a willingness to add veteran receivers this offseason, adding depth by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears pass-catcher Chase Claypool. The Bills also added Mack Hollins, who is expected to play a role in both the offense and on special teams.
Speaking to reporters after the Diggs trade, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team would be adding talent at wide receiver both through the NFL Draft and free agency.
“There’s still veterans out there. We’ll still look and see if there’s someone that would fit,” he said, via the team’s official website. “And then we’ll do the same, we’ll grade our draft board, put it up there, put them in the order we see them if you’re talking about just the receiver position.”
Beane added that the depth of talent took a major hit when Diggs left, but expressed confidence that the team would add the pieces they needed for next season.
“It’s a work in progress, and we’re going to continue to work on that. I would just hope that people know I’m competitive as hell, and I ain’t giving in,” Beane shared. “And I’m confident in the guys we have on the roster and I’m confident in the staff we have upstairs that helps me and that will continue to find pieces to add and that will be ready to roll when it comes time in September.”