Lions Add Former Cowboys TE, Waive Undrafted Rookie Record Breaker

Sean McKeon

Getty The Detroit Lions signed veteran tight end Sean McKeon and waived undrafted free agent tight end Isaac Rex on May 16.

The Detroit Lions have made a change at tight end. The Lions signed veteran Sean McKeon and waived 2024 undrafted free agent Isaac Rex.

Detroit announced the transaction on the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Lions have signed TE Sean McKeon and waived TE Isaac Rex.”

McKeon was once an undrafted free agent himself in 2020. As a rookie, he earned a role on special teams with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He spent four seasons in Dallas, posting 6 catches for 38 yards over 45 games.

In college, McKeon played for Michigan from 2016-19.

McKeon will replace Rex on Detroit’s 90-man roster. Rex went unselected in this year’s draft, but he was an exciting addition for the Lions in undrafted free agency.

Rex caught 24 touchdowns during his college career at BYU. That broke the record for most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in program history.

