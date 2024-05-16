Cubs Predicted As Top Landing Spot For ‘Unhittable’ Reliever: Insider

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman appeared on a May 15 Bleacher Report video broadcast. During his discussion, he mentioned the Chicago Cubs as one of the teams most likely to trade for Oakland Athletics reliever, Mason Miller.

“Phillies were mentioned, I think the Orioles are a team that could use bullpen, Cube are a team that could use bullpen,” Heyman said, per B/R Walk-Off.

Heyman then discussed why adding an elite reliever like Miller would benefit the Cubs.

“Will the Cubs fix this bullpen? I think they better,” Heyman said. “Because they have a solid team. Good defense, now you’ve got [Seiya] Suzuki back, you’ve got [Cody] Bellinger back. [Kyle] Hendricks is back, he had a nice outing.

“You know, they’ve got a good rotation. [Shōta] Imanaga has been amazing. [Javier] Assad has been really good. Just the bullpen is the question. Really, Al Leiter’s nephew Mark Leiter is the only one really performing,” Heyman concluded.

Before mentioning the Cubs, Heyman spoke about why the A’s should consider trading Miller.

“Big time value for Mason Miller. 55% strikeout rate, basically unhittable so far with an ERA just over 1 for Oakland. I mean, he has been incredible,” he said.

Heywan went on, saying, “If I’m them, yeah, I would love to probably get a haul for Mason Miller.”

Mason Miller’s Trade Market is Crowded

The Cubs aren’t alone in seeking Miller’s services. A May 15 Bleacher Report article by Zachary Rymer noted 10 MLB teams as potential landing spots for Miller.

While the Cubs topped Rymer’s list, he said the second most likely trade destination for Miller was the Baltimore Orioles.

“Though he didn’t name Miller as one of the team’s targets,” Rymer wrote, “[Bob] Nightengale’s report mentioned that Baltimore is already considering trade options.”