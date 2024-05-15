Eagles Named Realistic Spot for Former $60 Million All-Pro DT

Calais Campbell is still available in free agency, and one analyst thinks the Philadelphia Eagles are a realistic and logical landing spot for the veteran defensive tackle.

Kris Knox of Bleacher Report believes Campbell could help fill the void left by recently-retired DT Fletcher Cox, a likely Hall of Famer. The Eagles should rely heavily on young defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter this upcoming season, but adding a veteran presence in the middle couldn’t hurt.

The Eagles inked former New York Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a $51 million deal this offseason to replace Haason Reddick, but they have yet to add another veteran to the line with Cox gone. Campbell could be that vet.

“Calais Campbell could help strengthen a defensive front that added Huff but traded Haason Reddick and lost Fletcher Cox to retirement,” Knox wrote on May 13, adding: “Philly’s pass rush was serviceable in 2023 but saw its sack production fall from 70 in 2022 to 43.”

Does Veteran DT Calais Campbell Have Anything Left to Give the Philadelphia Eagles?

Anyone who says @CalaisCampbell

can't play didn't watch the film from Atlanta last year, at the ripe age of 37. His stat line: 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 1 safety in in 17 starts and 712 defensive snaps. Been a dog his whole career. https://t.co/lKJpJIjIbD pic.twitter.com/OHjVecx25j — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 9, 2024

In a word? Yes. The 6-foot-8, 282-pound Campbell has been voted into six Pro Bowls over his 16-year NFL seasons, and, perhaps most impressively, he hasn’t missed more than three games in any single season over his entire career.

He has bounced around a bit since entering the league as a second-round draft pick for the Arizona Cardinals. Campbell signed four-year, $60 million deal with the back in 2017, when he was named a first-team All-Pro.

After his tenure with the Cards, Campbell spent three seasons with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens before landing with the Atlanta Falcons for a lone season in 2023.

In 17 games with the Falcons last year, Campbell finished with 56 tackles (10 for loss), 17 quarterback hits, a safety, a forced fumble and 6.5 sacks. He turns 38 on September 1, shortly before the regular season is slated to begin on September 7. He’s on the older side of the NFL age spectrum, but based on his production last season, he still has plenty to offer.

Eagles Likely to Add DT Depth Before 2024 Season Kicks Off

With the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season and making the playoffs again in 2023, they’re one of the NFC’s top teams. That could draw Campbell to Philly, as the veteran defensive lineman likely wouldn’t mind playing for a contender.

With Cox hanging up his cleats, it would be surprising if Eagles GM Howie Roseman and company don’t add another DT in free agency. Campbell comes to mind because he’s still available, but he should also be an affordable option.

PFF has Campbell’s contract projection at a one-year, $7 million deal, which wouldn’t break the bank for the Eagles. The veteran DT also strongly suggested he’ll be down to play another season.

“I’m gonna go through my process, but I’m leaning toward playing again,” Campbell said after the 2023 season, via Fox 5 Atlanta’s Kelly Price. “There’s no guarantees once I go through that process. But the way I feel right now, my body and stuff, I feel like if were were playing this week in a playoff game, I’d be dominant and feel really good. … I don’t see myself just wanting to walk away.”

We’ll see if he winds up finding his way to Philly.