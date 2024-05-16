Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy a Victim of Expensive Theft: Report

Kansas City Chiefs rookie first-round pick wide receiver Xavier Worthy had his car stolen from his apartment complex overnight on May 15, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“As one source put it, the car was stolen from a residential parking garage by a professional group of criminals who ‘knew exactly what they were doing,'” wrote Florio, who obtained the information directly from the Chiefs.

No one was injured during the theft. “The car was simply stolen,” Florio wrote.

Worthy was selected in the first round — 28th overall — by Kansas City in April’s Draft.

Xavier Worthy Not Concerned About Weight at Start of NFL Career

Historical data shows that there are very few players that were the same size as Worthy who had long, successful careers in the NFL.

But if you ask Worthy, he believes he has what it takes to be an outlier.

“I weighed in at 169 [pounds],” Worthy said during his press conference at rookie minicamp on May 4. “I don’t think I took big hits, I delivered them. I feel like it’s not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that’s the big thing in the league. Don’t, obviously, don’t try to go hit a 250-pound linebacker. Just understanding your strengths, like I said. D-Jack (DeSean Jackson) came into the league at 169 and understood his strengths, so just using your strengths to your strength.”

Despite his size, Worthy believes that he’ll be able to play multiple receiver roles in the NFL and will be much more than just a downfield threat.

“To answer that, I really feel like I can’t just answer [it] like just a true Z receiver,” Worthy explained. “I feel like I played every position at Texas — I really played mostly X at Texas. Just being able to have that versatility and play everything, I feel like it just doesn’t limit me to any position.”

During his final season at Texas, Worthy recorded 75 receptions, 1,014 yards, and 5 touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

Worthy broke the NFL Scouting Combine record for the 40-yard dash by running it in 4.21 seconds in February. Though he has elite speed, Worthy, unlike many of the previously undersized receivers that have come into the NFL, is a strong route runner and has a track record of succeeding at all three levels of the field. That will be taken advantage of by Kansas City’s coaching staff by moving Worthy around the formation to exploit certain matchups.

Worthy joins a receiver room in Kansas City that consists of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Shi Smith, Anthony Miller, and Jacob Copeland.

Chiefs’ Remaining Offseason Schedule

Kansas City’s remaining offseason schedule consists of organized team activities (OTAs), which will take place from May 20 to May 22, May 28 to May 30, and June 4 to June 7. The team will then close out their offseason program with mandatory minicamp, which takes place from June 11 to June 13.

After minicamp, the team will disperse for summer break.