Chiefs Could ‘Take the Plunge’ to Sign Former $37 Million Pro Bowler

The Kansas City Chiefs selected offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, the Chiefs are predicted to add veteran protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ blind side.

The Chiefs former starting left tackle, Donovan Smith, remains a free agent. However, ESPN insider Bill Barnwell urged Kansas City could swerve to sign former Washington Commanders tackle, Charles Leno Jr..

Leno signed a three-year, $37 million extension with the Commanders in 2021, but Washington released him in a cap-saving move. Leno had a $15.53 cap hit in 2024, and his release cleared $7.28 million, per ESPN.

While “it seems likely they’ll move forward with one of those younger options on Patrick Mahomes’ blind side this season,” Barnwell wrote, “they could also opt to take the plunge on former Bears and Commanders tackle Charles Leno, who remains a free agent.”

A very reliable LT since signing with Washington in the '21 offseason Charles Leno started in 47 of a possible 51 games in Washington & started every game for 7 consecutive seasons between Chicago & Wash Commanders released Leno March 1st after he underwent hip surgery pic.twitter.com/dh18M83H2K — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) March 30, 2024

Leno, a 2014 seventh-rounder, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. While turns 33 in October, the Boise State alum remains a valuable veteran. He started 47 of 51 games with the Commanders over the past three years. Last season, he took 880 snaps at left tackle, earning a 72.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Riggo’s Rag wrote of Leno, “Few Commanders players have been more reliable than Leno. He’s been an iron-man on the blind side with underrated production more often than not… Unfortunately, it was not enough to justify keeping him around on such a lofty salary… Leno’s supreme leadership within the locker room is another element that will be sorely missed.”

Leno finished the 2023 season on injured reserve due to calf injury. Following his release, Leno underwent hip surgery, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Former Chiefs Starter Donovan Smith Predicted to Land With the New England Patriots



Kansas City signed Smith to a one-year, $3 million deal last May. In 2023, he played 748 snaps at left tackle, earning a 55.4 overall grade from PFF.

While he could be a low-cost option for the Chiefs to add late in free agency, Barnwell predicts the highly-penalized veteran lands with the New England Patriots. “Let’s do the logical thing and get Drake Maye the plug-and-play left tackle the rookie quarterback needs,” Barnwell wrote.

“Mike Onwenu should be fine on the right side, but there are major questions about what’s happening at left tackle… Signing Smith would afford New England the flexibility to work out (2024 third-rounder Caedan) Wallace on the left side before committing to him as its left tackle of the future.

“After they failed to give Mac Jones what he needed to thrive, though, they shouldn’t hold back if they can land Smith for 2024.

Chiefs News: Kingsley Suamataia Could Be a ‘Decades-Long’ Solution on the Offensive Line

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Suamataia as the seventh-best offensive tackle entering the NFL draft. “His 1,342 offensive snaps in college were evenly split between left tackle (48.8% and right tackle (51.2%).

“Suamataia played in an offense that wanted to run the ball downhill, and he was happy to oblige, displaying range and an initial pop as a drive blocker. He is nimble in pass protection with the strength to lock down rushers, but his timing, technique and recognition skills remain immature

“Overall, Suamataia is still very young and lacks refinement in several areas, but his blend of size, mobility and core power are the foundation of a scheme-diverse NFL starter. He will require a patient coaching staff who can ease his transition to the pro level.”

SI’s Jordan Foote shared a similar sentiment in his draft preview. “Suamataia will have some growing pains early in his NFL career, but his upside is tremendous and he’d push Wanya Morris for a starting job in 2024. Beyond that, if he can improve his consistency with footwork and hand placement, the Chiefs may have a decade-long solution at the position.”