Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on NBA Finals Performance

After making an incredible comeback throughout the course of the second half of the season, the Boston Celtics stormed all the way to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they ended up falling just short of their ultimate goal, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

In what ended up being a fairly disappointing series, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum ended up playing poorly. He shot well from three-point range, but other than that, he really struggled to get things going. Ultimately, it contributed to the Celtics falling short.

On July 13, Tatum ran a Q&A on Twitter, asking fans to “hit him with some questions.” Lots of fans responded, asking him a wide variety of questions, but one focused on his Finals performance. One user asked him, “why did you stink vs the Warriors,” to which Tatum gave an explanation.

“Get knocked down 9 times get up 10,” Tatum responded.

Though it was a vague answer, Tatum showed that he’s heard the criticism. But while he may not have played well, his focus is on moving forward rather than living in the past and dwelling on the loss.

This isn’t the first time Tatum has spoken out about Boston’s Finals loss, though. Immediately following their Game 6 loss, he talked about how the Celtics have a ton of work left to do.

Tatum Sounds Off After Finals

During his post-game press conference after Game 6, Tatum explained that the Celtics still need to progress forward. He admitted that it’s extremely hard to get over the hump in the Finals, which is obviously the Celtics’ ultimate goal.

“It’s hard. It’s hard getting to this point and it’s even harder getting over the hump and winning. … We’ve gotta take it up another level to do what we need to do,” Tatum stated.

Jayson Tatum & Marcus Smart Postgame Interview – Game 6 – Warriors vs Celtics | 2022 NBA Finals

As mentioned, the Celtics didn’t do too well in the Finals. Though his raw stats were alright, his shooting splits were ugly. In the series, Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 36.7% shooting from the field and 45.5% from long distance.

Though Tatum wasn’t able to help the Celtics get over the hump, he took his game to another level this past season. He earned All-NBA First Team honors and finished sixth in MVP voting.

It’s clear that the team still has faith in Tatum, too, as President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens discussed Tatum’s offseason plans.

Stevens Sends Message to Tatum

During his exit interview after the season, Stevens spoke about Tatum’s year and what his plans for the offseason are. He said that he told Tatum to get some rest and get ready for next year.

“I told him, ‘go on vacation. Get some rest.’ This guy gave us everything he had. When you look at the minutes when you look at the games played. He’s a superstar that doesn’t want to sit… He would be the first to say he would like to have some of those moments back,” Stevens said.

Play

Brad Stevens on Finals Run, Free Agency, NBA Draft | Celtics Media Availability

Tatum is still only 24 years old and based on his message on Twitter, he’s confident that he’ll be back.