Celtics Provide Eye-Opening Update on 19-Year-Old Prospect

The Boston Celtics begin their Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 9. Their first game will be at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time against the Miami Heat. Though Boston’s main roster is ready to compete for a championship, the players on their Summer League roster have a great chance to impress.

Boston has a few roster spots available. In their reported trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics sent out five players, meaning they still have to sign a few players this summer. In turn, if a player impresses during Summer League, they could end up on the main roster.

Signing veteran free agents seems like the more likely path Boston chooses to take, but if players excel during Summer League, they could earn themselves a spot on the roster. One player who has already impressed Celtics coaches is French youngster Juhann Begarin.

“I’ve liked what he’s brought to the table,” said assistant coach Ben Sullivan, who is the coach of Boston’s Summer League team. “Good athlete, good size, can pass, can find his teammates, get downhill, finish at the rim, can really defend, competitive. So, really just getting to know him a little bit and seeing his progression from last year in summer league to this year and seeing where he’s at. I’ve really liked what he’s done so far.”

Begarin struggled a bit overseas last year, however, but according to Jay King of The Athletic, he’s stood out during scrimmages this summer.

Impressive Runs at Celtics Scrimmages

The Celtics’ Summer League squad has been practicing and scrimmaging in the lead-up to their official Summer League season. Boston media has been able to observe parts of these scrimmages. And according to King, who writes for The Athletic, Begarin has looked pretty good.

“Juhann Begarin stood out during the brief portion of Tuesday’s scrimmage open to the media,” King revealed. “He drilled a 3-pointer. He grabbed a rebound, drove coast-to-coast and dropped off an assist. At age 19, he already has an NBA physique and obvious court vision.”

Despite this, King also noted that Begarin’s game is still very raw. He stated that the youngster still needs to improve his three-point shot, as well as cut back on his turnovers.

“Begarin, the Celtics’ 2021 second-round draft pick, averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in France this past season,” King stated. “Still, his game is raw. He shot just 30.9 percent from behind the 3-point arc and racked up more turnovers than assists.”

But even though his game still needs polishing, King believes that Begarin has a chance to convince the Celtics to bring him over for next season.

Begarin’s Summer League Opportunity

Although the Celtics are contending for a title, they have a little bit of breathing room at the back end of the bench. In turn, if Begarin proves that he can be a useful piece for them and is ready to, at the very least, develop in the G League, Boston could choose to bring him over to the NBA.

“Even with some of his shortcomings, it doesn’t take long to notice he has substantial potential,” King wrote. “He should have a chance at summer league to try convincing the Celtics to bring him over to start his NBA career.”

If the Celtics don’t want to give him a standard roster spot, they could instead choose to sign him to a two-way deal. But before that can happen, Begarin must show out in Summer League.