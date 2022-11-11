Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon’s Injury Labeled as ‘Big Deal’

In the Boston Celtics’ most recent win over the Detroit Pistons, Malcolm Brogdon exited the game in the first half with a hamstring injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest at halftime, and is now slated to miss Boston’s next game against the Denver Nuggets.

During a segment on NBC Sports Boston, analyst John Tomase was asked whether or not he thinks the injury is a big deal. His response? Yes, it is a big deal.

“If I have to pick one, I’m going to say big deal,” Tomase said. “Because this was the fear all along. He’s been hurt a lot in his career. And, I look at him kind of similarly to Rob Williams, where you say, ‘can you really count on him to make it through four postseason series?’ Phil, I’m not sure you can, and we’re already getting a little evidence of that right now.”

Last season, Brogdon appeared in just 36 games for the Indiana Pacers. Throughout his lengthy injury history, Brogdon has dealt with Achilles issues, hamstring issues, and foot issues, among other things.

In his six-year NBA career prior to this season, Brogdon only played in more than 60 games twice – once in his rookie season (2016-17) and then again in the 2018-19 season. He has consistently failed to remain healthy for the duration of a season.

Celtics Star Discusses Injury

Brogdon isn’t the only Celtic dealing with an injury lately, though. After Boston’s win over Detroit, Jayson Tatum was asked about a wrist injury that he’s been dealing with since last season.

That being said, the superstar said that while it’s the same wrist, it’s a different issue. He also noted that he won’t need surgery and can continue to play through it.

“Same wrist. Same hand. Something looked different that we’re just managing at this moment,” Tatum explained. “Nothing that I gotta have surgery (on), but something that’s bothering me. But, just tape it up and go out there and continue to play.”

Jayson Tatum Says Wrist Does Not Need Surgery, Celtics are 'Managing' It | Celtics Postgame

So far this season, Tatum has been putting up monster numbers. The 24-year-old forward has appeared in every one of Boston’s games and is playing a career-high 37.2 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 31.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 49.8% shooting from the field and 37.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Defense is Steadily Improving

While Boston’s top players are dealing with injuries, the team has been steadily improving on the defensive end. Head coach Joe Mazzulla gave his team a speech about how their success needs to start on that end of the floor.

“[We’re] 3-0 in our last three games because of our defensive execution and our offensive management and organization,” Mazzulla said. “Let that be a springboard for our defense. That defense was who we were and what helped us get there. That’s got to be our identity, along with our offense. That’s a hell of a job. Our shifts, our intentionality, and our attention to detail.”

Since he delivered that speech, the Celtics have tacked another win onto their streak, which now sits at four games.