Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Former Celtics Teammate After Trade

The Boston Celtics have been pretty active already this offseason. They started off by signing Italian forward Danilo Gallinari and followed that up with a blockbuster trade. Boston acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers, sending out five players.

They shipped off Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and Daniel Theis. The latter of those five has been on a journey with the Celtics. Theis spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career in Boston before leaving and coming back this past season.

Upon his departure, which marked the second time he was traded by the Celtics, Boston point guard Marcus Smart sent a message to him, in particular. While his goodbye tweet mentioned all of his teammates, Theis received a special message.

“Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best. They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam,” Smart tweeted.

Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best. They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 2, 2022

Clearly, Smart and Theis were good friends, as he chose to poke fun at his former teammate once he was dealt. But while he’s sad to see Theis go, Smart is also very excited to see Brogdon join the squad.

Smart Shows Brogdon Love

Boston trading for Brogdon came as a shock, but it’s a move that should help them compete for an NBA championship next season. And according to Smart’s message to Brogdon (and Gallinari), that’s the only thing he’s focused on.

“Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ☘️… #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!!,” Smart tweeted.

Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ☘️… #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 1, 2022

This past season, although he only appeared in 36 games, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.2% from behind the three-point line.

And based on his tweet after the move was announced, Brogdon shares the same goal as Smart. He’s focused on winning a title. He tweeted out, “One goal,” with a picture of him in front of some Celtics championship banners.

However, while many Celtics fans were quick to pit Smart and Brogdon against each other, proclaiming Brogdon to be the replacement, reports swiftly put those talks to rest.

Brogdon’s Role on Celtics Revealed

After Brogdon was traded to Boston, many believed he would take over as the starting point guard. However, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Celtics plan to keep Smart as the starting point guard and use Brogdon as their sixth man.

“Per source – C’s goal is to continue with double big lineup, and that Malcolm Brogdon is viewed as a sixth man, behind Marcus Smart,” Murphy tweeted.

Per source – C’s goal is to continue with double big lineup, and that Malcolm Brogdon is viewed as a sixth man, behind Marcus Smart — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 1, 2022

As Boston’s starting point guard last season, Smart helped lead them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. In addition, he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award and made the All-Defensive First Team.

Smart and Brogdon should complement each other nicely, and it looks like they’re both excited to play alongside one another. (Even if Smart is sad that Theis is gone.)