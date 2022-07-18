Boston’s New 24-Year-Old Big Man Sounds Off on Celtics

The Boston Celtics just wrapped up their Summer League schedule. They ended up going 3-2 and missing out on the championship game. However, Summer League is less about wins and losses and more about player development, and a few Celtics players stood out above the rest.

One of those guys was big man Mfiondu Kabengele. The 24-year-old center signed with Boston’s Summer League squad after spending the entirety of last year in the G League, where he dominated. He played well for the Celtics and, in the end, was rewarded for his efforts.

Boston signed Kabengele to a two-way contract for the upcoming season, filling their final two-way spot. Second-round rookie JD Davison got the other one. Last week, Kabengele spoke with Bobby Manning of CelticsBlog, explaining his mindset before signing with the team.

“With the Celtics, [when] they traded for (Malcolm) Brogdon, a lot of spots were available with players that moved for Brogdon,” Kabengele told Manning. “There was a need for an energy big that can make plays. [My agent] thought it was a good fit, so he did his thing and talked to Brad [Stevens] and everybody and brought me here, and since I’ve gotten here, it’s been great.”

At just 24, Kabengele still has a ton of room to improve, and playing in the G League really helped with that.

Kabengele Talks G League Experience

Though the big man didn’t get a chance to play in the NBA this past season, his experience in the G League was crucial to his development as a player. Kabengele told Manning that getting to play against some NBA veterans in the G League helped him reach this point.

“Coming to the G-League, it kind of solidified my beliefs of who I am as a player,” said Kabengele. “Because you aren’t able to go up-and-down [in the NBA] and practice can only show you so much compared to a game, so coming to a game and playing G-League games against guys who could go to the league, some call down guys, some vets that came out like Isaiah Thomas, Lance [Stephenson] were there. Going against them, it gives you a big gauge of where you are. So, playing that year helped me out a lot to solidify what I thought of myself as a player.”

Kabengele played extremely well in the G League this past season. In eight games with the Rio Grande Vipers, Kabengele averaged 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 57.0% shooting from the field and 25.0% shooting from distance.

Based on his play, he’s ready to contribute, and his words reflect that as well.

Kabengele Foreshadows Celtics Signing

During his talk with Manning, which was about a week before he officially signed a two-way with the Celtics, he was stating how much he’d love to be in Boston.

“My goal was to make sure to get the little things right,” Kabengele said before the Celtics’ Summer League game against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 11. “The coaching staff’s talking about how to (set) good screening angles and making sure I roll, create dips in help side (defense), so I can kick out (passes) for the other guys. The way I can roll, that’s my main thing. Focus on the little things, crash the glass, set good screens and make plays on the offensive glass … I’m just playing the way I play and (with) how I carry myself, I think I have an opportunity anywhere. So if Boston loved me, I would love to be here as well.”

With Kabengele officially in the mix, the Celtics will get the chance to develop him over the course of next season.