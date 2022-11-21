Celtics Guard Likely ‘Frustrated’ With Situation: Sources

The Boston Celtics have jumped out to a roaring start this year, topping the Eastern Conference with a 13-3 record. They’ve put together a deep squad with extremely talented players, but in turn, some younger guys have been left out of the rotation,

Most notably, Payton Pritchard’s minutes have been cut with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Derrick White in front of him. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Pritchard “must be getting frustrated” with the lack of playing time.

“He must be frustrated. He knows he can play,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “He can shoot it, he can run a team. A lot of teams would have him as their first guard off the bench, but this team is so deep, and it has so many versatile guys they can use at both guard spots. But he seems to be handling it like a pro. He is ready when they call on him. There are going to be stretches where they need him to produce, and he is doing that.”

PAYTON PRITCHARD AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/09JqowIsCf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 17, 2022

Pritchard has been earning a few more minutes in recent games because of injuries to Smart and Brogdon, but his season average is still sitting at 11.4 minutes per contest. That would be the lowest number of his career, as the total has gone down each season he’s been in the league.

So far this year, he’s appeared in just nine of Boston’s 13 games. He’s averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 47.6% shooting from the field and 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc.

Celtics Unlikely to Trade Pritchard

Despite Pritchard’s lack of playing time, the executive noted that Boston is unlikely to move him. Having him on the bench is “too much of a luxury” for them, and with the multitude of injuries they’ve already dealt with, they don’t want to be left empty-handed.

“I doubt they’d move him this year,” the executive said. “He is too much of a luxury for that guard unit. Maybe in the offseason when he is looking at free agency [restricted, in 2024], if they know he is not their guy, they could do something then.”

PAYTON PRITCHARD pic.twitter.com/f36JXrQ75w — The Celtics Fanpage (@TheCelticsFP) November 15, 2022

Pritchard only has one year left on his contract past this season, as it will be the final season of his rookie contract. He will be making a bit more than $4 million.

All Reports Indicate Pritchard’s Safety in Boston

This report isn’t the first of the same sentiment, however. Earlier this season, other sources who spoke with Deveney echoed the same idea, noting that the Celtics likely won’t be trading Pritchard anytime soon, as he’s a crucial part of their depth.

“He is on his rookie deal, and as long as that is the case, he is tough to move unless you package him with a guy like Derrick White or Robert Williams,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “I don’t see that happening. The reality is they have already seen some injuries eat into their depth, and they know that Brogdon is an injury candidate, Marcus Smart has had some injuries, and the way he plays, he is always a risk. They value the depth more than what they might get in a trade, for now at least.”

So, while Pritchard may not appreciate being left out of the rotation, he’s handling it well, and he’ll get his chances to prove himself throughout the season.