21-Year-Old Rookie Sounds Off on Potential Role in Celtics Rotation

This offseason will be a summer of retooling for the Boston Celtics. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, they will look to load up their roster again in an attempt to make it all the way back, but this time, bring a championship home to Boston.

While offseason moves such as signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon will help with that, the Celtics should also be paying close attention to Summer League. They are in need of a backup big man, and a few players on their summer squad have stood out at that position.

One of those guys has been Trevion Williams. Although there has only been one Summer League game, a loss to the Miami Heat, Williams has already impressed. And according to him, he would be a great fit in Boston’s current big man rotation.

“One hundred percent, I definitely think I can fit in,” Williams explained on an episode of NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics Talk Podcast. “I like Al’s game a lot. I think we’re very similar in terms of player style. Rob’s more of an athletic big, he’ll get lobs and block shots, whereas Al can facilitate and initiate offense. He can do a lot of things at the top of the key when he has the ball and that’s where I see myself, facilitating at the top of the key.”

Overreactions to the Celtics Summer League opener plus a chat with roster hopeful Trevion Williams

His passing isn’t the only thing Williams brings to the table, though. He would also add a constant joy and positivity.

Williams’ Mindset Surrounding the Game

Outside of his on-the-court skill set, Williams takes pride in the way he approaches the game. Despite being a pretty quiet guy, he always tries to uplift his teammate with a constant sense of joy and positivity.

“It’s something I figured out in college,” Williams told Chris Forsberg on the podcast. “I came in as a freshman, I was a quiet guy. People always thought I had attitude. I just really had nothing to say. As I got older, I had to come out of my comfort zone and just put a smile on my face. You’d be surprised what that does for other people around you. So I try to be positive in any way I can.”

Trevion Williams no look dime to Juhann Begarin who gets fouled driving baseline pic.twitter.com/Ak9bNucdY7 — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 9, 2022

The big man spent four years in college, all with the Purdue Boilermakers. In fact, during his freshman year, he was teammates with former Celtic Carsen Edwards. He ended up going undrafted, but Boston picked him up to be a part of their Summer League squad.

In his first game against the Heat, Williams dropped six points, six rebounds, and two assists in 15:47 of action. Although his assist total doesn’t jump off the page, he was showing off some creative passes all throughout the contest.

This vision has caught the eye of his coach, too.

Ben Sullivan Praises Williams’ Passing

Sullivan, an assistant on Boston’s coaching staff who is the head coach of the Summer League team, has been impressed with Williams’ passing. Before Boston suited up for a single game, Sullivan noted Williams’ great passing abilities.

“The first thing that stood out is his passing,” said Sullivan on July 7. “Such a willing passer, vision, he can see the whole floor with his size, and touch, and feel. I was really impressed with not only his willingness to pass, but his vision and ability to see the floor.”

Play

Ben Sullivan: Trevion Williams passing has really stood out | Celtics Summer League

With the Celtics still in need of a backup center, Williams has a serious opportunity to earn a spot on the regular-season roster.