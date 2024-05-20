Former First-Round Pick Could Be Breakout Star for Commanders

The Washington Commanders desperately need a return on investment from former first-round pick Jahan Dotson in 2024.

And the way things are lining up for the Commanders currently, Dotson should get every opportunity to prove his worth to the franchise.

PFF’s Bradley Locker listed Dotson, a third-year wide receiver, as one of his potential breakout stars in the NFC in 2024.

The Commanders selected Dotson with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

“Dotson finally played all 17 games, but his production didn’t jump much in 2023,” Locker wrote. “A big reason was shaky quarterback play, with Sam Howell pacing the league in turnover-worthy plays. While Howell never seemed to establish good connections with either Terry McLaurin or Dotson, Jayden Daniels should quickly change that, especially by targeting Dotson on intermediate routes — where he notched a 96.4 receiving grade in 2023.”

Needle Didn’t Move With Dotson in 2023

There were six wide receivers selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft — out of that group only two have been able to show they have what it takes to be legitimate WR1 options in the NFL.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards in his first two seasons. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the No. 11 overall pick, also has back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Both Wilson and Olave are Ohio State products. Dotson played for Big Ten rival Penn State. Dotson has 84 receptions for 1,041 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through his first two seasons, combined.

“The 2024 season feels like the make-or-break one for Dotson in Washington and with the departure of Curtis Samuel and no true TE1, he should be utilized better by new OC Kliff Kingsbury,” Blocker wrote.

Commanders WR Group Gets Fresh Start

The Commanders’ wide receivers group seems to have gotten a fresh start with a new head coach in Dan Quinn, new offensive coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury and new quarterback in No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

Dotson has already come out and said Daniels was the quarterback he wanted to play with — the Commanders were reportedly deciding between Daniels and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who the New England Patriots selected at No. 3 overall.

“I don’t know if I can say this, but that’s the quarterback that I wanted. I was happy when we drafted him, Dotson told reporters after OTAs on May 14. “I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with him, furthering our relationship, as I’ve known him in the past, but you know he’s been good so far. He’s only been here a couple of days now, but, yeah, he has big things coming for him.”

It’s a huge year for Dotson in terms of not only his NFL future, but his future earnings. The Commanders will have to make up their minds about picking up Dotson’s fifth-year option for 2026 following the season.

Dotson’s rookie contract was for 4 years, $15 million. The Commanders have shown in the past they’re willing to pay an elite wide receiver. Current Washington WR1 Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick in 2019, received a 3-year, $68 million contract extension following his third season in 2021 — a season McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,053 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.