Dolphins Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran RB Despite Taking Pay Cut

The Miami Dolphins turned to Jeff Wilson Jr. when they needed help finding cap space this offseason, but a new report suggests a pay cut may not be enough to save the veteran running back’s spot on the roster.

Wilson agreed to a contract restructure in March that slashed his base salary, helping the team save $3.67 million in cap space. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon still pegged Wilson as the “best player” on the Dolphins likely to miss the final roster cut this summer, noting that the team’s upgrades at running back may leave him on the outside of the bubble.

“Miami leaned on Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane last year, which limited Jeff Wilson Jr. to 41 carries,” Kenyon wrote. “Plus, the Dolphins just drafted speedy Tennessee back Jaylen Wright. The offseason probably marks the end of Wilson’s time in South Florida.”

Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Shrinking Role

Wilson joined the Dolphins in a trade-deadline deal in November 2022, taking on an important role that season as he took 84 carries for 392 yards with three touchdowns. Wilson finished the 2022 season, split between the Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers, with a career-best 860 rushing yards and five touchdowns along with 22 receptions for 185 yards and one receiving touchdown.

But Wilson saw his role shrink after the Dolphins drafted Achane in 2023, appearing in 10 games and taking 41 carries for 188 total yards.

As Mike Masala of USA Today’s Dolphins Wire noted, Wilson was in danger of being cut earlier this offseason before agreeing to a restructured contract.

“With the original $3.67 million cap hit, there was a chance that the Dolphins would’ve cut him to save some money, as they’re already returning Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks for the upcoming season,” Masala wrote.

Dolphins Add More Competition to the Backfield

While Masala noted that Wilson could still make the roster if the Dolphins choose to keep five running backs, he will have some tougher competition. The Dolphins used a fourth-round draft pick to select Tennessee running back Wright, a speedster who ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Wright said he saw how much faith the team’s coaching staff put in Achane during his rookie season in 2023 and believes he can make a similar contribution to the team.