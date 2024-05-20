Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Punches Kyle Busch After All-Star Race

The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro didn’t generate much excitement, but the post-race fireworks between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch certainly did.

The two veteran racers got together on Lap 2 of the Main Event when they went three-wide with Carson Hocevar. No harm, no foul. Busch didn’t see it that way, though. He drove up to Ricky’s rear bumper and moved him twice. The second bump spun Stenhouse loose and he ended up in the wall.

Stenhouse was not too pleased with the move and responded by parking his wounded machine in Kyle’s pit box. “I parked it there because I figured Kyle would do something similar,” Stenhouse told reporters after his day ended.

Ricky climbed up to speak with Kyle’s crew chief Randall Burnett after exiting his car. “I told Randall that you can tell Kyle that I’ll see him afterward over the radio since there’s no tunnel here I can’t leave. So, I’ll be here when the race is over.”

Ricky was true to his word.

After the race concluded, The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi followed Kyle to his hauler. Waiting for him there, was Stenhouse.

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fight after the All-Star Race. pic.twitter.com/IJMttBw90W — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 20, 2024

Words were exchanged about what happened on the track, and who was at fault. After a quick back-and-forth, Stenhouse finally had enough and threw a right-hand hook at Kyle’s face. Crew members for both teams got involved and the pushing and shoving went on for about 30 seconds.

Kyle is seen walking off at the end of the video, but FOX Sports was able to speak with Ricky after the tussle.

Any penalties from the incident will likely be announced on Tuesday.

Joey Logano Wins $1 Million

The race itself didn’t have as much action, but Joey Logano didn’t seem to mind. After leading 199 of the 200 laps from pole position, Logano collected a nice $1 million paycheck. The All-Star Race victory was the second for Logano and the fifth for Team Penske.

It was a super Sunday for Roger Penske and his organization. Before dominating NASCAR’s All-Star Race, Penske claimed another Indianapolis 500 pole in a similar fashion. Scott McLaughlin took the top spot but all three Penske cars were fast and swept the front row for next Sunday’s Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Kyle Larson Double Duty

It wasn’t “The Double” that everyone knows, but it was great preparation for Kyle Larson. Earlier in the day, Larson participated in the Pole Shootout in Indy 500 qualifying. The driver of the No. 17 Arrow McLaren / Hendrick Chevrolet qualified 5th for his first-ever Indy 500 attempt.

Kyle Larson will start INSIDE THE TOP FIVE for his first #Indy500. Up next, a flight to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina to try to win a NASCAR race. pic.twitter.com/tSSFEkAKtW — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 19, 2024

After his qualifying run was complete, Larson headed for the helicopter. His travel was slightly delayed, but NASCAR made the right decision to delay the start of the Cup race. This allowed Larson to get to the track on time, and make the show.

It was a sensational performance all-around, as he finished 4th in the race. Ironically enough, he was barely beaten to the finish line by Chris Buescher.