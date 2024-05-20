Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s 6-Word Message Before Concert

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce kicked off his second annual music festival on May 18.

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, couldn’t attend Kelce Jam, as her sold-out “Eras” tour performed in Stockholm, Sweden that night, but she gave her boyfriend solid advice beforehand.

“Just go out and have fun,” Kelce told Page Six of Swift’s message ahead of the concert. Kelce emceed the live show, which featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. The 34-year-old tight end also took the stage to sing a karaoke version of AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Kelce shared a humbling statement before the concert, avoiding comparisons to Swift as a performer. “I’d be silly if I tried to imitate what she does,” he admitted.

“She wishes she was here, I know that,” Kelce added, per E! News, “but she’s got a lot of people she’s performing for.” He also hyped the updated version of her “Eras” tour, which he saw in Paris, France the week prior. “Taylor’s shows are unbelievable. If you haven’t been to them, you gotta try them.”

Kelce included the 14-time Grammy winner in the welcome video that played before he entered the Azura Amphitheatre in Kansas. While Swift wasn’t there, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined his fellow three-time Super Bowl champ on stage while DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” played for the crowd.

Brittany Mahomes and her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, attended the show, along with Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive end George Karlaftis, and rookie Louis Rees-Zammit. Former Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend also attended the concert.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Revealed His Top 3 Favorite Taylor Swift Songs



Kelce, who recently returned from vacation with Swift in Lake Como, Italy, opened up Kelce Jam by telling the audience, “Throughout all my years in KC, man. Life can not be better than right f****** now.”

He fielded several questions about his girlfriend while speaking to reporters before the show. In one interview, Kelce was asked to name his Top 3 favorite Swift songs. In order, he answered: “Blank Space,” “The Alchemy,” and “So High School.”

Fans loved Kelce’s answer as the latter two songs, fresh off Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” were clearly inspired by him.

When asked about his favorite “Era,” Kelce didn’t hesitate in saying “1989.” However, admitted being “a little biased” toward the news songs off Swift’s “TTPD” double album.

Chiefs News: Travis Kelce Thanked the People of Kansas City For Their Continued Support

Kelce said Kelce Jam is a way to give back to Chiefs Kingdom. “We just have fun and we’ve been fortunately throwing these things after Super Bowls, so, we’re always celebrating victories and you know what I just and give back to the community for always showing up and showing out on game days and give them something else outside of the season and to have some fun with,” he told Access Hollywood.

While Kelce is balancing a lot of extracurricular activities this offseason, his No. 1 goal remains a Super Bowl three-peat. “I think I’ve done a lot to show everybody that I’m doing a lot in this world and I just want to make sure that everybody knows that I’m focused on football,” he told US Weekly.

“I’m trying to go out here and get my teammates [and] my city the best chance to win.”