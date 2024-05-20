$176 Million Star Labeled Knicks Top Trade Target Post-Elimination: Analyst

The New York Knicks made an impressive playoff run but now all eyes turn to the NBA offseason moves, including potential trade targets. New York eventually ran out of players in the second round series versus the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks sustained a string of injuries to key players including OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Now, the front office will be tasked with the decision on whether to make incremental moves or do something more aggressive like trading for another star. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a list of the Knicks’ top three potential trade targets.

The analyst has Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George as the team’s top potential target. Additional targets include Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, per Buckley.

Let’s dive into whether George is a fit for the Knicks, and the team’s potential chances to land the nine-time All-Star.

NBA Rumors: Clippers Star Paul George Could Opt Out of a $176 Million Deal to Become a Free Agent

PAUL GEORGE CROSSED UP ANT 🤯

One important note on George is that the guard has a player option for 2024-25. If exercised, George could become a free agent this offseason, foregoing the $48.7 million salary for next season.

George’s potential free agency could work to the Knicks’ advantage as it opens up the chances for a sign-and-trade. New York will not have the necessary cap space to sign George outright.

Sign-and-trade deals are not always even in terms of swapping assets. In this scenario, the Clippers could be looking to land something in return for George rather than losing the star for nothing.

Knicks Rumors: Could New York Look to Strike a Sign-and-Trade With the Clippers for Paul George?

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41.3% from long range in 74 starts this season. The veteran is slated to head into the final season of a four-year, $176.2 million contract. Buckley makes the case for George landing with the Knicks via a normal deal or a sign-and-trade.

“Free agency isn’t flush with win-now shoppers, though, so George could expand his list of possible landing spots by picking up his option,” Buckley detailed in a May 19, 2024 story titled, “Ranking Knicks’ Top Trade Targets After 2024 NBA Playoff Loss.” “New York should be prominently featured on that list.

“George would fit this roster like a tailored suit. He is essentially a turbo-charged version of OG Anunoby, providing similarly suffocating defense with a wider offensive arsenal that works in both primary and support roles,” Buckley continued.

“… As an added bonus, if George let it be known that the Knicks were his preferred destination, then a trade maybe wouldn’t deplete their asset collection the way most star-level acquisitions would.”

Knicks Rumors: How Will New York Handle Julius Randle’s Future?

One of the bigger decisions the Knicks face is what to do with Julius Randle’s future. Randle has a player option after next season as part of a four-year, $117 million contract. Would the Clippers have a potential interest in Randle via a sign-and-trade?

New York was able to make a postseason run without Randle thanks to the play of the Villanova core. Yet, the Knicks eventually ran out of firepower. ESPN’s Bobby Marks provided an overview of the Knicks’ potential options with Randle this offseason.

“Starting Aug. 3, Randle is eligible to sign a four-year, $181.5 million extension if the option is declined, or a three-year $140.3 million extension if he opts in,” Marks detailed in a May 19 article titled “NBA offseason 2024: Guides for every eliminated NBA team.” “Before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Randle averaged 23.9 points and 9.2 rebounds. He was named an All-Star for the third time in four years.”