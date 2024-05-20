Kylie Kelce’s Graduation Speech Contrasts Chiefs Kicker’s Message

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce gave a commencement speech at her alma mater, Cabrini University.

Kelce, married to Travis’ older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, delivered emotional words to the final graduating class on May 19, as the college is closing this year.

With Kelce addressing a private Catholic university in Radnor, Pennsylvania, listeners compared it to the divisive commencement speech given by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at Benedictine College on May 11.

Kelce, who graduated from Cabrini in 2017 with a communications degree, focused on the graduates’ biggest question: “What’s next?”

“‘I don’t know’ can be an honest and sufficient answer,” she said. “The truth is that no one has their lives completely figured out. And if someone tells you otherwise, they are lying.”

Kelce encouraged graduates to stay true to themselves upon graduation. “One of the most obvious forms of beauty in society is being unique. What a boring world it would be if you and your classmates sitting to either side of you thought exactly the same way, enjoyed exactly the same things and partook in exactly the same activities.”

“So find the things that speak to you. Your enthusiasm can be channeled to create change, and you are wonderful the way you are.”

One fan posted on X, “Her BIL’s teammate could take some lessons from the kind, intelligent, hard-working Mrs. Kelce on what (and what not) to say in a commencement address.” Another person wrote, “And she didn’t condemn others or spew hate – how refreshing!”

One man posted, “Imagine speaking at a private Catholic university and not making a bunch of asinine comments, but instead giving a positive, uplifting message in honor of their graduation.”

Kylie Kelce Joked About Not Being a ‘Top Five Kelce’ & ‘Winging It’ as a Mom



Kelce joked about Cabrini not booking “even get a top five Kelce,” but praised her famous family. “I am well aware that my current position in life is due to the wonderful people around me, but I’ll be damned if I don’t stay true to myself in everything I do and ensure that I am always authentically me,” she said.

“My husband, Jason Kelce, is known for giving some pretty earth-shattering speeches,” she noted, referring to his emotional retirement speech in March. “He did not help me in writing my words today, so you can go ahead and lower those expectations,” Kelce joked.

She also spoke about the couple’s children, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, as she reflected on life after Cabrini. “This is part of the beauty of growing older and wiser. You are better equipped with knowledge to make more informed decisions,” Kelce said. “Just look at me now. I’m 32, mom of three.”

“Where did the time go? I couldn’t tell you. But what I can tell you is I have no idea what I’m doing. Every day, we are winging it. Just trying not to mess our kids up — come to find out that’s what our parents did, too.”

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Encouraged Women to Be ‘Homemakers’ In His Viral Speech



Butker urged women to embrace their true vocation as “a homemaker” during his graduation speech. He also denounced abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, Jews, Pride Month, President Joe Biden, and pro-choice Catholics.

Butker told graduates at Benedictine, “I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” the 28-year-old said at the small Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Butker’s comments received support from Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s wife and daughter, Tavia and Gracie Hunt, but the team has not shared an official statement.

The NFL, however, distanced itself from the three-time Super Bowl champion’s comments. “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer told People. “The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”