The New York Mets may be sellers at the deadline despite a chance to reach the postseason. The Mets competition in the National League East is fierce with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. If the Mets become sellers, Pete Alonso will be the biggest name to watch. League executives believe Alonso will be “available in talks before the July 30 trade deadline,” according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

“While the Mets say they still have intentions of being a playoff team this year, GMs remain convinced the Mets will still make first baseman Pete Alonso and DH J.D. Martinez available in talks before the July 30 trade deadline,” wrote Nightengale.

Alonso’s Upcoming Free Agency

The 29-year-old will be one of the hottest free agents this winter. The Mets discussed Alonso in trades last summer. However, they offered him a seven-year, $158 million extension first, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

“In June of last season, the Mets engaged in another attempt at signing Pete Alonso long-term,” wrote Sherman. “An offer was made through his then agency, Apex Baseball, at seven years for $158 million. The Mets baseball operations, at that point led by GM Billy Eppler, were trying to do a multi-year deal with Alonso that would include his final arbitration season in 2024 then six more years.”

Alonso is projected to earn an eight-year, $263 million, according to Spotrac. The extension offered last summer was “designed to be enticing because it was worth more in ‘current value’ than the six-year, $162 million free-agent pact that Freddie Freeman signed with the Dodgers.”

The Mets discussed trades involving the three-time All-Star last summer despite offering him an extension. The Chicago Cubs were noted as the team the Mets had conversations with.

“Alonso’s lead agent then, Adam Karon, had a policy when he represented the Mets first baseman not to talk to reporters about any negotiating details and refused comment when contacted. But I heard the sides never got close to a deal. And, without that extension and with the Mets underachieving into non-contention, the club did discuss Alonso in July trade talks, notably with the Cubs,” wrote Sherman.

Mets Ownership’s Stance on Alonso

“I definitely have envisioned myself being a lifelong Met, that’s something I’ve definitely thought about,” Alonso said on “MLB on Fox.” “I welcome the idea, but I can’t predict the future.”

Before this season, Alonso signed a one-year, $20.5 million deal with the Mets, avoiding arbitration. Owner Steve Cohen has stated that the team wants to keep Alonso in New York. However, a deal would likely have to be done after the season ends.

“We’re always open to conversation, but he’s earned the right to explore his value,” Cohen said on the February 26 episode of the “Meet at the Apple” podcast. “I’m highly supportive of all players doing that. Just like we ended up figuring it out with Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo, it would be my hope that we do the same with Pete.”

Cohen said that the team would not prioritize one player over the best internet of the entire organization. However, he said he hoped Alonso “hits 55 home runs and makes it so difficult on [him] in free agency.”

Former Mets pitcher Max Scherzer revealed the Mets’ plans to compete when he was traded in 2023.

“I talked to Billy,” Scherzer said after his trade, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “I was like, ‘OK, are we reloading for 2024?’ He goes, ‘No, we’re not. Basically our vision now is for 2025-2026, ‘25 at the earliest, more like ‘26. We’re going to be making trades around that.’

The Mets being sellers at the trade deadline would align with what Scherzer revealed last summer.