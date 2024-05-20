Paul Pierce Taunts, Disrespects Knicks After Loss to Pacers: Watch

Trolling a team after losing is one thing, but Paul Pierce went well past that in his celebration of the New York Knicks‘ playoff exit on Sunday, May 19.

The former Boston Celtics star had literally nothing to do with the NBA Playoffs series between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers, but he celebrated New York’s Game 7 loss like a lifelong hater just the same. Pierce took to social media to both taunt and disrespect the Knicks in a series of posts that can be described as equally bizarre and tasteless.

In perhaps the oddest of celebrations, Pierce can be seen filming himself stomping a Jalen Brunson jersey into a lawn while loudly muttering and grunting to the empty piece of Knicks merchandise beneath his sneaker.

“🤫 🤫 🤫 😂 😂,” Pierce captioned the video.

Approximately 10 minutes later, Pierce posted a message to fans of the Knicks via X.

“Y’all Knick fans are delusional, stfu and get over it, ya season is over, deal wit it,” Pierce wrote. “Good yr tho.”

Around two and a half hours later, Pierce returned to social media with another message for New York fans, presumably in response to the criticism he received for his unhinged behavior earlier in the day.

“Y’all showing little Knick energy right now 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂,” Pierce wrote.

Jalen Brunson Suffered Broken Hand in Knicks’ Game 7 Loss to Pacers

There was an extra sprinkle of tastelessness to what Pierce did in the video given that Brunson suffered a fractured hand during the Game 7 loss on Sunday. He was only the most recent of a slew of Knicks players to suffer major injury either before and/or during the series with the Pacers.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported that Brunson suffered the injury while playing defense against Tyrese Haliburton during the third quarter.

“After a brief trip to the locker room, Brunson returned to the court for 14 seconds before checking back out with 3:02 to go in the third quarter and heading to the locker room for what would become the rest of both the game and New York’s season,” Bontemps wrote.

Brunson spoke to the injury following the contest.

“I thought I just jammed it, to be honest with you,” Brunson said, per Bontemps. “I looked down and knew something was wrong.”

Knicks Would Have Played Celtics, Pierce’s Former Team, Had They Advanced to Eastern Conference Finals

The Pacers will now face the Celtics, one of Pierce’s former teams from his time as an NBA player, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston made its way to the round relatively easily, with series wins over the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, both in five games. Both of the Celtics’ opponents struggled with serious injuries to some of their top players.

The winners of the ECF will move on to face either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in June. The Wolves dethroned the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening, while the Mavericks bested the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder in six games the day before.