Anthony Edwards Left Game 7 With 5-Word Jab for Jamal Murray

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has left some parting words for Jamal Murray right after their 98-90 win in Game 7 of their Western Conference second-round series, reminding everyone of his defensive exploits against the Denver Nuggets guard in the second half of the deciding game.

“I had Jamal in handcuffs,” Edwards told reporters as he walked out of Ball Arena after eliminating the defending champions.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards: “I had Jamal in handcuffs.” pic.twitter.com/0SuTyaeA83 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 20, 2024

Edwards, 22, has elevated into superstardom during these playoffs not only because of his terrific play on the court but also his no-filter interviews, showcasing his larger-than-life personality and passion for the game.

During the Game 6 post-game press conference, Edwards delivered one of the most memorable speeches in this postseason when he confirmed to reporters that he told a Nuggets locker room staff that he would be returning to Denver for Game 7 after losing Game 5 in the same building.

“Hell yeah,” Edwards said in response to the final question asked to him during the Game 6 post-game press conference. They know, you were all in there. Yeah, I told him I see you all [expletive] in Game 7.”

Anthony Edwards Shows Defensive Masterclass Against Jamal Murray

Edwards has used these playoff games to introduce himself to a wider audience as a two-way star capable of creating big plays on offense and defense.

Assigned to contain arguably one of the top postseason scorers in recent years in Murray, the Wolves star stepped up to the challenge and put on a defensive masterclass by playing lockdown defense on the Nuggets guard for the entire second half of Game 7.

Murray came out of the gates blazing hot, scoring 24 first-half points to help the Nuggets control a double-digit lead in the early going.

Once the Nuggets’ lead ballooned to 20 points, Edwards took it upon himself to guard Murray the rest of the way.

Murray finished the game with 35 but shot 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-12 from the three-point line.

Edwards also provided the most important defensive play of the evening when he pickpocketed Murray midcourt, which led to a layup and a step-back trey to get the Wolves within one point, 67-66, at the end of the third quarter.

Antman Praised Teammates for Stepping Up in Game 7

Edwards had the worst shooting night in this series, recording 16 points on 6-for-24 shooting and 2-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Despite Edwards’ shooting struggles, the Wolves put themselves in a position to steal the game behind terrific plays from Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid.

The Wolves shooting guard acknowledged the team effort and praised his teammates for stepping up in the crucial moments.

“It was tough because I couldn’t find myself or my rhythm tonight,” Edwards told reporters during Game 7 post-game press conference. So I just had to trust my teammates… I just had to make the right plays throughout the rest of the game. I did that, and my teammates made shots. Big shout-out to those guys.”

Towns racked up 23 points and 12 rebounds and McDaniels chipped in 23 points while playing excellent defense on the Nuggets wing players.

Reid, the Sixth Man of the Year winner, also boosted the Wolves off the bench with his 11 points on a 4-for-7 clip.

Edwards and the Wolves will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on May 22 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.