Bulls ‘Likely’ to Trade Former Top-10 Pick to Upgrade Specific Roster Need

The Chicago Bulls won’t have a ton of flexibility to make moves this summer. Their top priority will be re-signing Zach LaVine amidst rumors of his potential exit, but past that, improving the depth on their roster is the next step. But with no cap space to work with, their focus will turn to the NBA Draft and the trade market.

Chicago will be picking 18th in the 2022 NBA Draft. There will be some quality players available at that spot, but if they hope to make significant changes, attacking the trade market will be crucial. And according to a recent report, one player’s foot may already be out the door.

According to Jim Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls are likely to part ways with point guard Coby White this summer. He noted that they will look to trade him for more consistent shooting.

“All eyes, meanwhile, will be on White and what the Bulls decide to do with him. He’s up for an extension if they want to make that leap now, but they more likely will look to trade him for the right piece — namely, an outside shooter who is more consistent.” wrote Cowley.

COBY WHITE GETS PAST BRON FOR THE SLAM 😳 pic.twitter.com/Hju6iHmz4Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2021

Thoughts of White’s potential departure have been flowing since before this year’s trade deadline.

Bulls ‘Need to Trade’ White

Back on January 3, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing one player every team should look to trade. For the Bulls, that player was White. Favale noted that, despite his subpar value, Chicago should ship him out anyway.

“Moving a top-seven prospect on his rookie-scale contract always stings unless it secures a star, and White isn’t good enough to be a blockbuster magnet,” Favale explained. “But a diminishing role and impending extension eligibility should coax Chicago into plumbing his market value in favor of veteran acquisitions or picks that can help them bolster future trades.”

Very random, but I had a dream that Coby White committed to Seton Hall.

Must be a sign that he is leaving Chicago. — Cade Smith (@cadesm1th) May 27, 2022

White just wrapped up a fairly underwhelming season. The 6’5 guard averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 43.3% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from deep. His shooting splits were both career-highs, but all of his numbers were down.

With Chicago’s desire to add shooting, as mentioned by Cowley, one trade has been brought up as a potential solution.

Bulls Could Trade White to Eastern Conference Foe

At the end of April, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com about a potential White trade. He revealed that the Miami Heat could potentially get involved and that a Duncan Robinson trade would be the likely outcome.

“I would look out for Duncan Robinson,” the executive revealed. “The Heat will consider getting off that contract, they like what [Max] Strus does for them and they have other young guys who can fill those minutes, who can make shots for them. But the Bulls need shooting, they need better floor spacing.”

They can have Coby White https://t.co/iSXrKm19lA — Natanel (@NatanelWRLD) May 26, 2022

While Robinson’s defensive deficiencies could hurt the Bulls, he would undoubtedly improve their floor-spacing. His contract would be a huge burden, but if they could find a way to make it work, the deal could be mutually beneficial.

“They’d have to find a way to construct a deal that makes sense, but if the principles are Robinson going to Chicago and White to Miami, that works both ways,” the executive explained I” am not sure the Heat and Bulls want to be helping each other, but there is definitely a deal to be made there.”

If the Bulls do decide to trade White, expect them to have their eyes on Robinson and other players that could help improve their shooting.