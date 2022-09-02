Bulls Star DeMar DeRozan Sends Cryptic Message After Disrespect

The Chicago Bulls should have high hopes for the upcoming season. Last year, they got out to an extremely hot start, but injuries derailed their chance at a special season. In the end, they were displaced by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

However, barring any setbacks, the Bulls have a chance to get back to the top next year. Lonzo Ball should return at some point and Alex Caruso seems ready to go for the full year, too. But while those guys are important, the majority of the responsibility lies with the team’s stars – Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan.

The latter of those three just sent out a cryptic message. DeRozan took to Twitter on September 2 to deliver the words, which seemingly came in the form of a poem that left Bulls fans a bit confused.

“I care too much

“Wanna share too much

“In my head too much

“I shut down too

“I ain’t there too much

“I’m a complex soul…,” DeRozan wrote on Twitter.

I care too much

Wanna share too much

In my head too much

I shut down too

I ain't there too much

I'm a complex soul… — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) September 2, 2022

In reality, the words, or in this case, lyrics, come from a Kendrick Lamar song titled ‘Count Me Out,’ which was released on his latest album, which came out earlier this year. Could this be a nod to the fact that people have continuously counted him out? Possibly.

This angle becomes even more believable when considering that DeRozan was recently included on a list of overrated players.

DeRozan Blasted on List of Overrated Players

On August 31, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report wrote a list of the most overrated NBA players in the last decade. Among the players was DeRozan, who Bailey believes DeRozan’s unwillingness to adapt to the times has made him overrated.

“The preamble here is should sound a lot like the one for Jamal Crawford.

“DeMar DeRozan is a great basketball player, even by NBA standards. You don’t make five All-Star teams and average more than 20 points for a decade-plus without having a ton of skill.

“DeRozan’s more well-rounded play since he joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 better reflects the reputation he’s built over the years. But for much of the last 10 years, inefficiency, lack of defense and an unwillingness to adapt to the ongoing three-point revolution adversely affected his impact,” Bailey wrote.

Bleacher Report’s All Overrated Team of the Last 10 Years: Avery Bradley

Jamal Crawford

DeMar DeRozan

Julius Randle

DeAndre Jordan — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 31, 2022

In addition to that, Bailey referenced multiple stats that back up his claim.

DeRozan Stats Back Up Claim

Last season, DeRozan was in MVP conversations and helped lift the Bulls into the playoffs. However, Bailey brought up plenty of stats to back up his claim that DeRozan is overrated.

“Since the start of the 2012-13 season, DeRozan’s teams have been plus-1.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and plus-3.8 with him off. His most recent campaign with the Chicago Bulls is the only one from that sample in which he had a positive swing.

“Due in part to the fact that he’s so reliant on the mid-range—one of the tougher spots on the floor for efficiency—DeRozan has posted a below-average effective field-goal percentage in nine of the past 10 years,” Bailey argued.

So, was DeRozan’s cryptic message in response to the claims that he’s overrated? Maybe. But it’s hard to imagine that he quoted a song called ‘Count Me Out’ without having seen the disrespect.