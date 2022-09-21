Former Mavericks Guard Signs New NBA Contract: Report

There’s no question that Luka Doncic is the face of the Dallas Mavericks. Ever since he joined the franchise, it’s been clear that he’s a superstar. Since then, the Mavericks have done everything possible to put him in a great position to succeed.

However, he wasn’t always the leader. Obviously, there was Dirk Nowitzki, who was the face of the organization for two decades, but there was also a brief period of time where neither was at the helm. While Nowitzki was entering his final couple of years and Doncic had yet to be drafted, there was another point guard.

When Dallas drafted Dennis Smith Jr., lots of people were excited. Unfortunately for Smith Jr., they drafted Doncic the next year, and he didn’t end up getting along with head coach Rick Carlisle. He faded out of the league, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he’s getting another chance in the NBA.

“Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

Smith Jr. joins a Hornets team that lacks a backup point guard behind LaMelo Ball. He’ll have a real chance to contribute on an NBA roster for the first time in a long while.

And while Mavericks fans should be happy for Smith, it also takes another potential guard candidate off the board for Dallas.

Mavericks Were Interested in Smith

His last stint in Dallas didn’t exactly end well, but after losing Jalen Brunson in free agency to the New York Knicks, the Mavericks are on the hunt for another guard. Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated revealed that Dallas attended his workout in Las Vegas earlier this summer.

“Source tells DallasBasketball.com that the Mavs are expected to be in attendance for Dennis Smith Jr.’s private workout in Vegas,” Trigg tweeted.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report on Smith’s workout, which was attended by roughly 10 NBA teams.

“Former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. will be holding a private workout in Las Vegas on Monday in front of approximately 10 NBA teams, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @YahooSports,” Haynes tweeted.

Now that Smith is off the board, the Mavericks will have to consider their other point guard options.

Other Guard Options for Mavericks

On September 5, long-time NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Dallas could consider a multitude of guard options. Dennis Schroder was among them before he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, but there were some others on the list who are still available.

“League sources say that Dallas has indeed considered the addition of one more ballhandling veteran to its roster before the season starts while also believing there is a strong case to be made to leave its 15th and final full-fledged roster spot open for in-season flexibility,” Stein wrote. “The Mavericks could opt for the latter and go to training camp pledging to give the likes of Frank Ntilikina, Josh Green and recent two-way signee Tyler Dorsey (Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star with Greece at this EuroBasket) first crack at seizing the minutes available behind Dončić and Spencer Dinwiddie. Available backcourt free agents for Dallas to consider include Eric Bledsoe, Facundo Campazzo, Elfrid Payton, former Mavericks draftee Dennis Smith Jr. and Schröder.”

So, as the Mavericks look to fill out their guard rotation, keep an eye on those veterans.