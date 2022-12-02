Rival Star Punished for Actions During Mavericks Game

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t had the start to the season that they may have hoped for. So far this year, they are 10-11, which places them in 11th place in the Western Conference. However, they did win their most recent game over the Golden State Warriors.

During the game, star forward Draymond Green made a comment to a Mavericks fan. After the contest, the NBA reviewed the incident and announced that Green would be fined $25,000.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 29 at American Airlines Center,” the NBA revealed in their statement.

In a video captured by fans on the sidelines, Green could be heard saying, “enjoy the f****** game, shut up” to a fan who was presumably talking trash while Spencer Dinwiddie was shooting free throws and Green was in the lane.

Incident aside, the Mavericks were able to squeak out a 116-113 win over the Warriors. Unfortunately for them, they dropped their next game in an overtime contest against the Detroit Pistons, losing 131-125.

Mavericks Star is ‘Getting Boring’

Luka Doncic has been doing it all for the Mavericks this year. Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie are both averaging upward of 16 points per game, but Doncic is the centerpiece of their offensive game, and without him, the team wouldn’t run the same.

After their win over the Warriors, head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Doncic’s brilliance, joking that it’s “getting boring” and that he should try to “do it with his left hand.”

“It’s getting boring,” Jason Kidd joked. “I mean, let’s see something different. Maybe [he can] do it with his left hand. I’m just joking. Look, he’s one of the best in the world, and that’s what he does. Some of us can take him for granted. The man is special.”

The superstar has appeared in 20 of the Mavericks’ 21 games so far this season, playing 37.6 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 50.5% shooting from the field and 33.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

New Addition Aims to Help Doncic

While Dallas’ depth has been solid this season, they don’t have many on-ball creators outside of Doncic and Dinwiddie. However, they just recently signed Kemba Walker, and the veteran point guard says that his goal is to be an “extra ballhandler.”

“Just adding another guy who can create for others and myself,” Walker said in an interview with the Mavericks this week. “I think I can help in that aspect. Take a little pressure off. Luka doesn’t really need any pressure taken off him. The kid is special. But maybe helping with Spence (Dinwiddie), who has been killing it this year and some of the young guys. Just be that extra ballhandler.”

With Walker on the roster, the Mavericks should have another player to run their offense through, and hopefully, he’ll be a great third-string guard behind Doncic and Dinwiddie.