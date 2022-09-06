Mavericks Linked to Former All-Defensive Point Guard as Potential Target

While the Dallas Mavericks may have made some solid moves to improve their roster, the biggest headline of the summer for them was losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. Or, perhaps more importantly, not replacing his production in the lineup.

Spencer Dinwiddie is a fine replacement in terms of the starting five, but they don’t have anybody to replace what he brought to the table in the rotation. Some young players look promising, but from a win-now perspective, the Mavericks just lost one of their most important pieces.

However, according to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, they are on the hunt for a replacement. In a recent edition of his newsletter, The Stein Line, Stein mentioned that the Mavericks are considering Dennis Schroder but could also look at other potential replacement options. Among those he listed was All-Defensive guard Eric Bledsoe.

“Available backcourt free agents for Dallas to consider include Eric Bledsoe, Facundo Campazzo, Elfrid Payton, former Mavericks draftee Dennis Smith Jr. and Schröder,” Stein wrote.

Labor Day edition of my around-the-league notes column has just been dispatched worldwide … filled with EuroBasket tales, fresh rumbles on numerous teams (including Sixers/Lakers/Mavs/Knicks/Jazz), coaching goss and much, much more: https://t.co/qdyeinJ6eZ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 5, 2022

Bledsoe spent time with the LA Clippers last year before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers at the deadline. In the 54 games he played in LA, Bledsoe averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field and 31.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

He did not suit up for the Trail Blazers, but they eventually bought out his contract. Now, he remains a free agent.

While Bledsoe would be an adequate replacement, with his All-Defensive resume being the clear draw, Stein noted that Schroder is the main player in consideration at the moment.

Stein: Mavericks Have ‘Considered the Addition’

As the Mavericks continue their search for a potential Brunson replacement, Schroder makes a lot of sense. Plus, he’s been playing well at EuroBasket this summer with the German national team, where he put on a show in front of multiple higher-ups in the Mavericks organization.

“Dennis Schröder, who remains an unsigned free agent, has helped host Germany to a surprising 3-0 start in the EuroBasket 2022, including wins over France and Bosnia and Herzegovina that enabled him to audition mere steps away from two high-profile courtside spectators from Dallas: Mavericks executives Nico Harrison and Michael Finley,” Stein reported. “League sources say that Dallas has indeed considered the addition of one more ballhandling veteran to its roster before the season starts while also believing there is a strong case to be made to leave its 15th and final full-fledged roster spot open for in-season flexibility.”

Dennis Schroder was ready to throw hands, but Luka Doncic plays peacemaker 😳pic.twitter.com/6nRsZqieWK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

However, Stein also brought up a potential second option that the Mavericks are reportedly considering.

Mavericks Could Choose Internal Development

While there are some solid veteran options available on the open market, Stein also mentioned that the Mavericks are considering running with the players they currently have and opting for roster flexibility.

“The Mavericks could opt for the latter and go to training camp pledging to give the likes of Frank Ntilikina, Josh Green and recent two-way signee Tyler Dorsey (Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star with Greece at this EuroBasket) first crack at seizing the minutes available behind Dončić and Spencer Dinwiddie,” Stein explained.

So, while Bledsoe and Schroder are both quality options, the Mavericks have some tough choices to make.