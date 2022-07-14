Goran Dragic Sounds Off on Joining Bulls Over Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have had a rough free agency thus far. Their offseason has been alright as a whole, considering they traded for Christian Wood, but losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks for nothing was a tough pill to swallow.

They will now be forced to replace Brunson’s production. Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to step up and start in place of Brunson, but that still leaves a huge gap in the team’s scoring numbers. They also need to add some guard depth.

One player who seemed like an obvious choice in free agency was veteran guard Goran Dragic, who has connections to Luka Doncic via their Slovenian nationality. However, Dragic chose to sign with the Chicago Bulls, and according to him, it’s because of the role Dallas planned to give him.

“We were in talks with Dallas. They made an offer but I decided not to take it,” Dragic told the Slovenian newspaper, Vecer, which was translated into English by Matej Sportinfo on Twitter. “They wanted me to play 1 game and then sit for the next 5. I know I can still easily play 20 minutes per game. I’m not ready to retire and just sit on the bench in a cheerleading role.”

He expects to play a large role in Chicago, which he also explained during the interview.

Dragic’s Potential Role With Bulls

Based on his reporting, the Mavericks wanted him to play in limited minutes and only in certain games. However, Dragic says that he will play 20-25 minutes with the Bulls, revealing that he still feels great, even at 36 years old.

“At Chicago I will be the secondary playmaker. I will play 20-25 minutes per game, so my role will be quite big,” Dragic stated. “This is what I’m looking forward to the most, that I can still play on a high level. Despite 36 years I feel great.”

That’s a fairly large role for a player who sat out most of this past season. He started the year with the Toronto Raptors but ended up parting ways with the team, choosing to sign with the Brooklyn Nets after being traded and then waived.

In 16 games with the Nets, playing 25.5 minutes per game, Dragic averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 37.6% shooting from the floor and 24.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

While Dragic may not have been the perfect fit in Dallas’ rotation, his signing with the Bulls was definitely a gut punch, considering how close he and Doncic are.

Dragic and Doncic Joke About Teaming Up

After a Slovenian national team practice, Doncic and Dragic did their interview together. During the press conference, they were asked about whether or not they would team up in the NBA, to which Doncic responded with a joke.

“I would like to answer that, but I think it’s a 100.000 penalty if I did. You should ask the GM about that,” Doncic said. After that statement, Dragic replied, saying that “we can’t talk about it until July 1.”

Ultimately, the move never came to fruition, and Mavericks fans will be left wondering whether or not Doncic and Dragic will ever get the chance to team up in the NBA.