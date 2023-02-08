Mavs’ Jason Kidd Sounds Off on Pecking Order of Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the NBA world when they traded for Kyrie Irving. After requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it didn’t take long for Dallas to swoop him and add him to their roster, giving Luka Doncic a new co-star to play alongside.

However, while Irving is a top-notch player, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sent a clear message about who the leader in Dallas is.

“We understand this is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team,” Kidd said via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “…Now we have improved the roster where somebody else can handle the ball.”

Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA and has been playing at an MVP level this season. He has appeared in 47 of the team’s 55 games and is playing 36.5 minutes per contest. The Slovenian superstar is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Irving has put together a solid season so far, too. He had appeared in 40 of the Nets’ 52 games prior to getting traded and is playing 37.0 minutes per contest. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 48.6% shooting from the floor and 37.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Despite his great play, Kidd made it abundantly clear that Doncic is the star of the show for the Mavericks. Luckily for Dallas, Irving has plenty of experience acting as the secondary scoring option. He played alongside Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and won a title while playing with Lebron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three years.

Mavericks Want Kyrie Irving to Lure Stars to Dallas

The addition of Irving should help elevate the team’s title chances this year, but the Mavericks also want Irving to help them out in other ways away from the court. According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, they hope Irving can help bring other stars to the Mavericks.

“LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.

“Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates,” Townsend tweeted.

Townsend brought up Dallas’ past failures to bring in stars as a reason behind their motives with Irving.

“That’s a component the Mavs for whatever reason haven’t had, regardless of what many believed should be a strong lure to play with Dirk Nowitzki, then Doncic. Harrison and Kidd were hired in part for that reason, and their close ties with Irving made Dallas attractive to Irving,” Townsend tweeted.

Kyrie Irving Excited to Play With Luka Doncic

But for now, the Mavericks must focus on the season in front of them. And according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, Irving is very excited to play with Doncic.

“Kyrie Irving is said to be ‘ecstatic’ about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and ‘looking forward’ to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.