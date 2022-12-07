Jason Kidd Calls Out Mavericks for Usage of Luka Doncic

After making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last year, the Dallas Mavericks haven’t gotten off to a hot start. They’re still in the playoff race, sitting at 13-11 on the season and in seventh place out West, but they’ve gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Luka Doncic has been doing it all for them this year, and he’s been putting up incredible numbers because of that responsibility. But according to head coach Jason Kidd, his usage rate is not sustainable throughout the course of an entire season.

“For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports last week. “No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.”

“For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high. No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.” – Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic (Via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/f2zrFkZxlq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 6, 2022

The Mavericks superstar’s usage rate is at 36.9 so far this year, which is the third-highest rank in the league behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (38.0) and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (37.6).

At the same time, however, Doncic’s numbers are absolutely ridiculous. He’s appeared in 23 of the Mavericks’ 24 games this year, playing 36.8 minutes per contest. The Slovenian star is averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 50.3% shooting from the field and 34.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Mavericks Need a Second Star

With Doncic having to carry the load and Kidd not believing in their current gameplan as a sustainable practice, it seems as though Dallas needs to be on the lookout for trade opportunities.

One trade suggested by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report would see the Mavericks land current Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Here’s a full outline of the proposed trade:

Mavericks receive: LaVine

Bulls receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, 2027 first-round pick

Zach LaVine finished with a season-high vs. the Kings. 41 points

16-28 shooting

8 rebounds

4 steals pic.twitter.com/qoHp2LgZSJ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 5, 2022

LaVine has appeared in 19 of the Bulls’ 23 games so far this year, playing 34.3 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 42.2% shooting from the floor and 35.1% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Adding LaVine to the mix would give the Mavericks a secondary star to run the offense through. Plus, LaVine’s ability to play off the ball would make him a great option to put alongside Doncic.

Past Mavericks Star Didn’t Work Out

Dallas has attempted to put a star alongside Doncic in the past, as that was their hope when they made the deal for Kristaps Porzingis. Obviously, that didn’t workout according to plan, and according to Porzingis, it was just a matter of fit.

“Luka is a generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to try to get the maximum out of him, you know?” Porzingis told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “I just wasn’t the right guy.”

The Mavericks traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards last season, and he’s putting up some solid numbers this year. Porzingis is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from three-point range.

Unfortunately for Dallas fans, it just didn’t workout when he was playing next to Doncic.