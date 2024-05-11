Lakers Eye to Pick Polarizing Prospect Amid LeBron James’ Uncertain Future

The Los Angeles Lakers are keen on selecting Bronny James in the NBA Draft as his father, LeBron James, is on a wait-and-see mode.

“From everything I hear, [LeBron] wants to play up to two more NBA seasons and the assumption around the league, and obviously, the Lakers want to bring him back,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 10. And the Lakers want to be in a position where it is drafting Bronny in the second round. They do have interest in bringing Bronny James in as a draft pick.”

LeBron James has until June 29, two days after the NBA Draft scheduled for June 26-27 in Brooklyn, to decide on his $51.4 million player option.

Aside from the Bronny watch, the Lakers next coaching hire could also impact LeBron James’ decision.

“He also will want to see what moves the Lakers make before that option day,” Charania added.

Polarizing Prospect

Bronny James is one of the 78 prospects who received an invitation at the NBA Draft Combine which will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

“Bronny James is going to start his process at some point here, either before the draft combine next week in Chicago to go work on for teams or after the draft combine,” Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 10. “But yes he needs to get full clearance to go work out obviously after the heart incident before his USC tenure last summer. So Bronny James is getting back on the court. We’ll see where he ends up in the draft.”

But this early, Bronny has become a polarizing prospect. League executives and scouts are divided on Bronny because of his basketball genes and his underwhelming freshman season at USC where he only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

“Bronny is nowhere near ready,” an NBA general manager told The Ringer on April 10. “He should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he’s playing with his dad.”

An NBA scout, on the other hand, liked James’ defensive skillset.

“He knows where to be in help defensively,” the scout told The Ringer.

But the league executive pointed out a major flaw that could kept Bronny from realizing his defensive potential in the pros.

“Size is really the only issue for him on defense,” the GM told The Ringer. “If he was actually 6-foot-4 or even a bit bigger, he’d have really excellent potential.”

LeBron James No Longer Pushing Playing With Bronny

LeBron James repeatedly said in the past couple of years that his dream is to play with Bronny before he retires.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

But his stance has changed since then.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the April 30 episode of “NBA Today” “that the idea of them playing together is not a priority; it’s not foremost, at least any longer, in LeBron James’ mind” following his conversations with James’ agent Rich Paul.

James also made that clear in a May 2023 interview with ESPN.

“My son is going to take his journey,” James told ESPN in 2023. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. …So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”