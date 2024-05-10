Fans React to Knicks’ Choice to Replace OG Anunoby in Game 3

Going into Game 3, the New York Knicks are shorthanded against the Indiana Pacers with another starter down in OG Anunoby. Precious Achiuwa will get the start in his place.

Fans reacted to head coach Tom Thibodeau‘s decision on Twitter.

I’m still confident We’ll win https://t.co/3GmsRWOmU2 — X – Roukshiestypt2 (@BeenHim16) May 10, 2024

I’m glad Precious is starting. His defense on Siakam will be massive for us. https://t.co/Cjv9CCJnUx pic.twitter.com/L53HrJVPhi — Jalen Brunson enthusiast (@GothamCityM) May 10, 2024

@Knickstape2005 noted Achiuwa’s up-close experience with Pascal Siakam, as they were teammates on the Toronto Raptors.

Well Siakam is 6'9. Makes sense to have the bigger Achuiwa start out on him plus I am sure Precious guarded Siakam a lot in practice when they were in Toronto so he has familiarity with what he likes to do. https://t.co/eVd6EUJblV — Robert Currence (@Knickstape2005) May 10, 2024

The team announced the new-look starting five just prior to tip-off.

Achiuwa played just 34 minutes over three appearances in six possible playoff games, before logging 28 minutes in Game 2, the same game where Anunoby left with a hamstring injury.

He finished Game 2 with 8 points and 5 rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor.

In Game 3, Achiuwa’s defensive versatility will be put to the test. He’ll likely guard Pacers’ star Pascal Siakam from jump.

But his introduction into the starting lineup wasn’t the biggest injury news ahead of Game 3 for the New York Knicks.

Brunson Playing, Starting in Game 3

Before they lost Anunoby, the Knicks also saw Jalen Brunson leave the floor for the final 16 minutes of the first half in Game 2. He was listed as questionable to return with right foot soreness.

New York’s All-Star emerged out of the tunnel at halftime, and played the second half regardless.

But going into Game 3, he was still listed as questionable. SNY’s Ian Begley reports that Brunson will play, and start.

Jalen Brunson is playing and starting, Knicks say. Precious Achuiwa will start. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 10, 2024

Brunson, averaging 35.6 points per game, is the only member of the Knicks’ Game 3 starting lineup that also started in the team’s season opener on October 25.

Time and time again, New York has proven they can win if Brunson is on the floor. They’ll have to do so again in Game 3.

That being said, outside of Brunson, arguably no Knick is more crucial to the team’s success than Achiuwa in his newfound role.

Achiuwa Has Seen Success with this New York 5

The choice to replace Anunoby was likely between Achiuwa and Miles McBride.

The only other player who’s touched the floor for New York this postseason is Alec Burks, who played 40 seconds in Game 2.

McBride has more experience in the starting lineup, with 14 starts in the regular season.

But Achiuwa has more experience playing with this iteration of the starting lineup, as a part of Thibodeau’s rotations.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Knicks’ backup forward has played 367 possessions next to Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

And they weren’t a net negative. The Knicks outscored oppponents by 6.8 points per 100 possessions, scored 119.3 points per 100, and allowed 112.5 points per 100, with Achiuwa on the floor.

Those rank in the 84th, 80th, and the 79th percentiles.

Precious Achiuwa and the New York Knicks both will look to improve upon those numbers in Game 3, and ultimately, give themselves a chance to win the series in Game 4.